Pro Circuit Releases 2018-2019 CRF250R Clutch Cover

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit has recently released a new clutch cover for the 2018-2019 CRF250R model. Pro Circuit clutch covers are CNC-machined from T-6 billet aircraft-grade aluminum to improve durability and heat dissipation. Cooler operating temperatures means improved performance. Here's your chance to add a product to your 2018-2019 CRF250R that is stronger, lighter and will also add a works look that the OEM cover never could.

