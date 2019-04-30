Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 4
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Pro Circuit Releases 2018-2019 CRF250R Clutch Cover

April 30, 2019 1:15pm | by:
CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit has recently released a new clutch cover for the 2018-2019 CRF250R model. Pro Circuit clutch covers are CNC-machined from T-6 billet aircraft-grade aluminum to improve durability and heat dissipation. Cooler operating temperatures means improved performance. Here's your chance to add a product to your 2018-2019 CRF250R that is stronger, lighter and will also add a works look that the OEM cover never could.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.