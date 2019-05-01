The fifth issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #186

still ready to roc: Ken Roczen opens up; he’s undoubtedly one of the top stars in AMA Supercross and Motocross so enjoy an extended and personal chat with HRC’s Ken Roczen—ten years after his Grand Prix breakthrough.

adam cianciarulo nears the prize: A special interview with the Pro Circuit star during one of the biggest weeks of the 22 year old’s career. Regardless of his destiny in Las Vegas, AC has turned his SX fortunes around.

the dutch tougha: Wilco’s nuance; the appointment of Wilco Zeelenberg as Team Manager of the Petronas Yamaha squad seems to already be paying off with results and a different ethos in the MotoGP paddock.

the most of much more: Zach Osborne on the change to 450SX, asking Troy Lee Designs about their lid technology, testing the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso, and blogs from around the disciplines.