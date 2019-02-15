Everyone in this industry says they want to help grow the sport. For 18 years, it was Denny Hartwig's only mission. Denny served as communications director for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, engaging local and national media with supercross riders, teams, and tracks in attempts to draw more attention to our sport.

Today, he works in NASCAR at Chicagoland Speedway, which provides a lot of perspective on what our sport does right and wrong, and the challenges it faces. Jason Weigandt sat down with Denny to pick his brain on a variety of topics involving supercross and the media.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

