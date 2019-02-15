Even Tighter If 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross was a snake it’d be a constrictor because things just keep getting tighter and tighter in the 450SX points standings. After Oakland nobody could believe the top four were separated by just four points, but now, after six rounds, the top four are a mere two points apart, with Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin sharing third with 123 points apiece. If one any of those four riders wins in Arlington he’ll leave with the red plate, no matter what happens behind him. Enjoy the unpredictability, it might not last all season! –Aaron Hansel Three to One, to One, to One As mentioned above, the points in the 450SX are extremely tight right now. But, if you had to pick a rider with an edge it’d be Cooper Webb, even though he doesn’t currently have the points lead. He’s got three victories stacked in the win column compared to Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, and Blake Baggett, who all have one, and is riding better than we’ve ever seen. Last time he got a win he followed it up with another. Think he’ll go back-to-back again in Arlington? -Hansel On the Rise The points doesn’t show it but Joey Savatgy is improving swiftly in his rookie season in the 450SX. He’s logged some fast times in practice (third fastest in Oakland and fastest in Minneapolis), won a heat race in Oakland, and led 14 of 26 laps last weekend in Minneapolis before eventually finishing fourth. With progression like that you can’t help but think he’ll be knocking on the door for a podium sooner than later. Could it be as early as Arlington? –Hansel

Jeff Kardas

Well that Escalated Quickly So far this season the LCQs have been relatively mild, but that all changed in a big way in Minneapolis. At times it was like a demolition derby out there, with guys going off the track and banging for position seemingly at all times. Sam Redman was blasting his way forward before going down hard in a rhythm lane all by himself, Lane Shaw and Joey Crown bumped, which sent Crown sailing over a berm, and then Shaw tried to block Ramyller Alves on the inside and ended up taking them both out. To add insult to injury, Shaw then got run over. Twice! It was chaos, to say the least. Except for riders ending up underneath tires, let’s hope the animals get just as wild in Arlington. –Hansel Quick Learner We know Justin Cooper is fast—he killed it in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship last year. What we didn’t know was if his skills would be just as effective in supercross. After all, before Minneapolis his pro supercross career consisted of just one race. Turns out he’s pretty good! The Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider was in seventh after one lap but was able to steadily move up and ultimately nabbed the final podium spot from Alex Martin as the race was coming to a close. How much better can he do if he gets a good start in Arlington? -Hansel Coming Soon Ken Roczen is going to win… eventually. The current 450SX points leader is riding too well not to garner his first victory since San Diego 2017. In the meantime, Roczen continues to pound home that he’s not totally upset with being on the podium, that he hasn’t made it out of the West Coast swing in the last two years, and his goal this year is to take what comes. And it’s worked! Roczen holds the points lead for a second time this year entering round seven, and let’s be honest: a win is coming soon. -Chase Stallo

Recommended Reading