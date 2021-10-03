Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Germany - MX2 Results

EMX250, EMX125 Races

Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt DE Germany

October 3, 2021

MX2 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 3 KTM
3Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria2 - 4 KTM
4Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium5 - 2 Yamaha
5Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia4 - 5 Husqvarna
6Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands8 - 6 Husqvarna
7Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany6 - 11 GasGas
8Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom7 - 12 KTM
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark12 - 8 Kawasaki
10Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France9 - 13 Honda
11Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy13 - 10 KTM
12Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France16 - 9 Yamaha
13Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden11 - 15 GasGas
14Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia29 - 7 Kawasaki
15Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy14 - 14 GasGas
16Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands10 - 29 Kawasaki
17Bastian Boegh Damm Bastian Boegh Damm Denmark Denmark17 - 17 KTM
18Gianluca Facchetti Gianluca Facchetti Italy Italy20 - 16 Yamaha
19Glen Meier Glen Meier Denmark Denmark15 - 21 KTM
20Michael Sandner Michael Sandner Austria Austria19 - 18 KTM
21Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia23 - 18 KTM
22Petr Polak Petr Polak Czechia Czechia19 - DNS Yamaha
23Kevin Brumann Kevin Brumann Switzerland Switzerland24 - 20 Yamaha
24Filippo Zonta Filippo Zonta Italy Italy21 - 23 Honda
25Nico Greutmann Nico Greutmann 25 - 24 Husqvarna
26Timur Petrashin Timur Petrashin Russia Russia26 - 25 KTM
27Marnique Appelt Marnique Appelt Germany Germany22 - 26 KTM
28Paul Haberland Paul Haberland Germany Germany27 - 28 Honda
29Vanessa Florentino Vanessa Florentino United States United States28 - DNS KTM
30Noah Ludwig Noah Ludwig Germany Germany30 - DNS KTM
31Joel Rizzi Joel Rizzi United Kingdom United Kingdom31 - DNS Honda
32Julian Vander Auwera Julian Vander Auwera Belgium Belgium32 - DNS Husqvarna
