2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Germany - MX2 ResultsEMX250, EMX125 Races
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt DE
October 3, 2021
MX2 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|2 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|4 - 5
|Husqvarna
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|8 - 6
|Husqvarna
|7
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|6 - 11
|GasGas
|8
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|7 - 12
|KTM
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|12 - 8
|Kawasaki
|10
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|9 - 13
|Honda
|11
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|13 - 10
|KTM
|12
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|16 - 9
|Yamaha
|13
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|11 - 15
|GasGas
|14
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|29 - 7
|Kawasaki
|15
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|14 - 14
|GasGas
|16
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|10 - 29
|Kawasaki
|17
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|17 - 17
|KTM
|18
|Gianluca Facchetti
|Italy
|20 - 16
|Yamaha
|19
|Glen Meier
|Denmark
|15 - 21
|KTM
|20
|Michael Sandner
|Austria
|19 - 18
|KTM
|21
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|23 - 18
|KTM
|22
|Petr Polak
|Czechia
|19 - DNS
|Yamaha
|23
|Kevin Brumann
|Switzerland
|24 - 20
|Yamaha
|24
|Filippo Zonta
|Italy
|21 - 23
|Honda
|25
|Nico Greutmann
|25 - 24
|Husqvarna
|26
|Timur Petrashin
|Russia
|26 - 25
|KTM
|27
|Marnique Appelt
|Germany
|22 - 26
|KTM
|28
|Paul Haberland
|Germany
|27 - 28
|Honda
|29
|Vanessa Florentino
|United States
|28 - DNS
|KTM
|30
|Noah Ludwig
|Germany
|30 - DNS
|KTM
|31
|Joel Rizzi
|United Kingdom
|31 - DNS
|Honda
|32
|Julian Vander Auwera
|Belgium
|32 - DNS
|Husqvarna