GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Germany - MXGP Results

EMX250, EMX125 Races

Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt DE Germany

October 3, 2021

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 1 Honda
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 3 KTM
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France4 - 2 Kawasaki
4Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 4 GasGas
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland8 - 5 Yamaha
6Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands7 - 6 Yamaha
7Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 10 KTM
8Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands9 - 7 GasGas
9Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - DNS KTM
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium10 - 9 Beta
11Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom13 - 8 Yamaha
12Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark12 - 13 Husqvarna
13Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium15 - 12 Yamaha
14Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy14 - 14 GasGas
15Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy32 - 11 KTM
16Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France16 - 16 Honda
17Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa11 - 30 Yamaha
18Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium24 - 15 Yamaha
19Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom18 - 19 KTM
20Josh Gilbert Josh Gilbert United Kingdom United Kingdom23 - 17 Husqvarna
21Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia17 - 21 Honda
22Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania21 - 18 Husqvarna
23Arnaud Tonus Arnaud Tonus Switzerland Switzerland19 - 28 Yamaha
24Morgan Lesiardo Morgan Lesiardo Italy Italy25 - 20 Honda
25Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany20 - 29 Honda
26Stefan Ekerold Stefan Ekerold Germany Germany33 - 22 Husqvarna
27Gert Krestinov Gert Krestinov Estonia Estonia28 - 23 Honda
28Tim Koch Tim Koch 26 - 24 Husqvarna
29Miro Sihvonen Miro Sihvonen Finland Finland30 - 25 Yamaha
30Jimmy Clochet Jimmy Clochet France France29 - 26 Beta
31Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany22 - 27 KTM
32Hardi Roosiorg Hardi Roosiorg Estonia Estonia27 - 31 KTM
33Anton Nordström Graaf Anton Nordström Graaf Sweden Sweden31 - DNS Yamaha
34Adam Sterry Adam Sterry United Kingdom United Kingdom34 - DNS KTM
35Mike Stender Mike Stender Germany Germany35 - DNS Yamaha
36Petar Petrov Petar Petrov Bulgaria Bulgaria36 - DNS Honda
