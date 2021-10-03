2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Germany - MXGP ResultsEMX250, EMX125 Races
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt DE
October 3, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|4 - 2
|Kawasaki
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 4
|GasGas
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|8 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|7 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|5 - 10
|KTM
|8
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|9 - 7
|GasGas
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - DNS
|KTM
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|10 - 9
|Beta
|11
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|13 - 8
|Yamaha
|12
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|12 - 13
|Husqvarna
|13
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|15 - 12
|Yamaha
|14
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|14 - 14
|GasGas
|15
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|32 - 11
|KTM
|16
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|16 - 16
|Honda
|17
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|11 - 30
|Yamaha
|18
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|24 - 15
|Yamaha
|19
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|18 - 19
|KTM
|20
|Josh Gilbert
|United Kingdom
|23 - 17
|Husqvarna
|21
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|17 - 21
|Honda
|22
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|21 - 18
|Husqvarna
|23
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|19 - 28
|Yamaha
|24
|Morgan Lesiardo
|Italy
|25 - 20
|Honda
|25
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|20 - 29
|Honda
|26
|Stefan Ekerold
|Germany
|33 - 22
|Husqvarna
|27
|Gert Krestinov
|Estonia
|28 - 23
|Honda
|28
|Tim Koch
|26 - 24
|Husqvarna
|29
|Miro Sihvonen
|Finland
|30 - 25
|Yamaha
|30
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|29 - 26
|Beta
|31
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|22 - 27
|KTM
|32
|Hardi Roosiorg
|Estonia
|27 - 31
|KTM
|33
|Anton Nordström Graaf
|Sweden
|31 - DNS
|Yamaha
|34
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|34 - DNS
|KTM
|35
|Mike Stender
|Germany
|35 - DNS
|Yamaha
|36
|Petar Petrov
|Bulgaria
|36 - DNS
|Honda