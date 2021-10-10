Results Archive
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of France - MXGP Results

EMX250, EMX125 Races

Lacapelle-Marival
Occitanie FR France

October 10, 2021

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 2 Kawasaki
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia6 - 3 Honda
4Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland3 - 6 Yamaha
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 4 KTM
6Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia4 - 5 GasGas
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark8 - 10 Husqvarna
8Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands13 - 8 Yamaha
9Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy10 - 11 GasGas
10Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy9 - 13 KTM
11Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France12 - 15 Honda
12Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania11 - 16 Husqvarna
13Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa27 - 7 Yamaha
14Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain16 - 12 KTM
15Arnaud Tonus Arnaud Tonus Switzerland Switzerland7 - 31 Yamaha
16Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium26 - 9 Beta
17Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia14 - 17 Honda
18Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands20 - 14 GasGas
19Josh Gilbert Josh Gilbert United Kingdom United Kingdom17 - 19 Husqvarna
20Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium15 - 27 Yamaha
21Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany30 - 18 Honda
22Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom19 - 20 Yamaha
23Maxime Desprey Maxime Desprey France France18 - 28 Yamaha
24Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland21 - 21 Yamaha
25Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany22 - 23 KTM
26David Herbreteau David Herbreteau France France29 - 24 GasGas
27Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom31 - 25 KTM
28Brice Maylin Brice Maylin 25 - 26 Husqvarna
29Anton Nordström Graaf Anton Nordström Graaf Sweden Sweden24 - 29 Yamaha
30Morgan Lesiardo Morgan Lesiardo Italy Italy23 - 30 Honda
31Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium28 - DNS Yamaha
32Miro Sihvonen Miro Sihvonen Finland FinlandDNS - DNS Honda
