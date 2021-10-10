2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of France - MXGP ResultsEMX250, EMX125 Races
Lacapelle-Marival
Occitanie FR
October 10, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|6 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|3 - 6
|Yamaha
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|5 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|4 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|8 - 10
|Husqvarna
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|13 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|10 - 11
|GasGas
|10
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|9 - 13
|KTM
|11
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|12 - 15
|Honda
|12
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|11 - 16
|Husqvarna
|13
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|27 - 7
|Yamaha
|14
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|16 - 12
|KTM
|15
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|7 - 31
|Yamaha
|16
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|26 - 9
|Beta
|17
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|14 - 17
|Honda
|18
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|20 - 14
|GasGas
|19
|Josh Gilbert
|United Kingdom
|17 - 19
|Husqvarna
|20
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|15 - 27
|Yamaha
|21
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|30 - 18
|Honda
|22
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|19 - 20
|Yamaha
|23
|Maxime Desprey
|France
|18 - 28
|Yamaha
|24
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|21 - 21
|Yamaha
|25
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|22 - 23
|KTM
|26
|David Herbreteau
|France
|29 - 24
|GasGas
|27
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|31 - 25
|KTM
|28
|Brice Maylin
|25 - 26
|Husqvarna
|29
|Anton Nordström Graaf
|Sweden
|24 - 29
|Yamaha
|30
|Morgan Lesiardo
|Italy
|23 - 30
|Honda
|31
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|28 - DNS
|Yamaha
|32
|Miro Sihvonen
|Finland
|DNS - DNS
|Honda