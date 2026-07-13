Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Southwick National
July 13, 2026, 9:15am
Watch the video highlights from the Southwick National.
Sacha Coenen (1-1) took the overall win in the 250 Class over Levi Kitchen (2-4) and Cole Davies (7-2). Davies retakes the championship standings.
In the 450 Class, it was Jett Lawrence (2-1) took the overall win over Hunter Lawrence (1-4) and Haiden Deegan (3-2). Jett Lawrence now retakes the championship lead.
Video Highlights
Results
Motocross
Southwick - 250July 11, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|Belgium
|1 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|7 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|6 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|4 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Motocross
Southwick - 450July 11, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|4 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR