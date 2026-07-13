Watch the video highlights from the Southwick National.

Sacha Coenen (1-1) took the overall win in the 250 Class over Levi Kitchen (2-4) and Cole Davies (7-2). Davies retakes the championship standings.

In the 450 Class, it was Jett Lawrence (2-1) took the overall win over Hunter Lawrence (1-4) and Haiden Deegan (3-2). Jett Lawrence now retakes the championship lead.

Video Highlights