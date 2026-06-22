The Post Show! Garrett Marchbanks Joins to Talk High Point

Mitch Kendra and Sophie Phelps review all the action from High Point in the 450, 250 and WMX classes, where Hunter Lawrence, Cole Davies and Charlie Cannon took the wins. Hear from the podium riders in the post-race press conference, plus Mitch Kendra talks to 450 rider Garrett Marchbanks from the Monster Energy Kawasaki team.

Video/Edit: Rob Filebark

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