Hunter Lawrence won for the second time this 2026 AMA Pro Motocross season at High Point, keeping the streak going for the Lawrence brothers winning every moto so far after four rounds. After dominating the first round at Fox Raceway, Hunter trailed his brother Jett in both motos at Hangtown, and then downright struggled with a few crashes at Thunder Valley. So, it was nice to see him rebound at High Point, a track he has always done well at in the past. Hunter spoke with the press after the race on the difference between last weekend’s struggles and this win:

“We tried something during the week and came into first qualifier hoping it would give what I was looking for, and it didn’t. I said ‘Nope, screw it. Give me back Pala’s settings, I want to go back to base.’ That was what I was after, and it gave me the feedback and connectivity and trust that I needed. And it was good, happy with that.” Hunter added, “We kind of had a few things from base we were trying for the second and third round and it just kind of wasn’t quite there. And I was just like, ‘Nah, give it back, give it back to me.’”

While fans may not have known about the change in bike settings from week to week, it was obvious just watching the race that something had changed for Hunter. He had great starts both motos, and while Jett started further back in moto one, by the time he made his way to second, he could not close the gap that Hunter had built up, in fact at one point Hunter over 16 seconds on Jett. One of the largest margins we have seen over the two-time 450 National Motocross Champion in a very long time. The second moto Jett started right behind Hunter but was unable to match his pace. Now the brothers both have two wins on the season going into the weekend off.