Main image courtesy of Mary Rinnell

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

31 Racers to Represent United States at 2026 FIM International Six Days Enduro

U.S. Women’s Trophy Team seeks fourth-consecutive ISDE title

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is proud to announce the 31 racers that will represent the United States at the 100th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), with 10 Trophy and 21 Club riders to compete for the Stars and Stripes in the Alentejo Region of Portugal on Oct. 12-17.

The 10 Trophy riders will be spread across the U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy Teams. Each participating country can allocate four riders to its World Trophy team, three riders aged 23 or younger on its Junior Trophy team, and three female riders on its Women’s Trophy Team.

The United States Women’s World Trophy Team secured its third-consecutive FIM ISDE title in 2025, continuing its run of dominance over the event. The American World Trophy and Junior World Trophy Teams are aiming for a return to the podium, after both teams finished in fourth place in 2025.

Eyeing its fourth-straight ISDE crown, the 2026 U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team will run it back with the terrific trio of Rachel Gutish, Korie Steede and reigning women’s individual ISDE champion Brandy Richards.

“The Women’s Team will remain unchanged. Brandy, Korie, and Rachel continue to make up a fantastic team, and we are looking forward to defending our title once again,” U.S. ISDE Team Manager Antti Kallonen said. “This trio is at the top of their game right now, but we are approaching the race like any other. We know we will need to stay focused through all six days of racing to achieve our goal.”

Seeking a return to prominence in Portugal, the 2026 U.S. World Trophy Team will be comprised of four ISDE veterans with plenty of experience at the event. Johnny Girroir, Grant Davis, Dante Oliveira and Steward Baylor will race on behalf of the United States.

“Our World Trophy Team will be a strong contender for sure,” Kallonen said. “Johnny and Dante return with excellent speed and skill, while Grant moves up to the World Trophy Team and Steward rejoining the squad should provide a big boost in our push for the top step of the podium.”

The 2026 U.S. Junior World Trophy Team, which is aiming for a return to the ISDE podium, will be comprised of Cooper Jones, Jason Tino and Toby Cleveland.

“Our Junior Team will also be competitive, even with some new faces,” Kallonen said. “We are strategically bringing in younger, fast riders and developing them for the future over the next several years. Cooper, Toby, and Jason have all demonstrated strong speed here at home, and now the goal is to carry that performance onto the world stage.”

In addition to the U.S. Trophy Teams, 21 U.S.-representing club riders will also compete in Portugal.

The AMA’s East and West Coast qualifiers decided the seven club teams that will compete on behalf of the United States, including:

Team Rabaconda

Team GTBN

Team Missouri Mudders

Team Mojo/SXS

Hough Legacy Racing Team

Clayton Gerstner

Lowe Lord

Chase Bright

Team XC Gear

Henry Symanski

Austin Tsakanikas

Trevor Hulin

Randy Mastin Memorial Team

Maverick Alaway

Levi Wilkins

Eric Forsberg

To learn more about the U.S. ISDE Team, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/isde-international-six-days-enduro/ .