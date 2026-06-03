Following his crash and neck strain from the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Eli Tomac will miss the "upcoming rounds."

KTM announced Tomac is "taking time to recover" following the racing incident where he and Garrett Marchbanks collided on the opening lap. Tomac's return to racing has yet to be determined.

The following press release is from KTM:

Eli Tomac TAKING TIME OUT TO RECOVER FOLLOWING FOX RACEWAY INJURIES

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Eli Tomac will sit out the upcoming rounds of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship while recovering from injuries sustained at last weekend's Fox Raceway National.

Following further medical evaluation this week, the four-time 450MX Champion has been diagnosed with a hyperextended anterior longitudinal ligament and partial tear of the left sternocleidomastoid muscle in his neck.

While Tomac's injuries are not anticipated to require surgery, he has been advised to take time out in order to heal properly, with the intention of resuming competition onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION once he is fully fit and in a position to return.

A timeline for Tomac's return to racing during the current SMX World Championship season – including Pro Motocross – has yet to be determined. Further information on his status will be released once it becomes available.

Eli Tomac: