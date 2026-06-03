Coty Schock Out for Hangtown Motocross Classic with Wrist Injury
June 3, 2026, 12:30pm
Unfortunately, Coty Schock suffered a mid-week practice crash that will him out for the Hangtown Motocross Classic this weekend.
Schock finished 16-22 for 20th overall at the Pro Motocross opener but had a practice crash on Tuesday that resulted in a wrist injury.
Details were not specified, but here is the note we got from the ClubMX Yamaha team.
“Unfortunately Coty had a crash in practice yesterday and will be out for this weekend. Nothing is broken, but the extent of the injury is undetermined until we get more information.
We will assess his return on a week-to-week basis; hopefully, it will be soon.”