“We're electing to take this year kind of off and especially for the team, you know, it's been six, seven years that our off-seasons have been two weeks at the most. So, our team needs it. We feel like we need it. And it's not forever, but just for this year. You know, there's no Paris Supercross or AUS-X Open. You know, it's just, no overseas events.”

The full Honda HRC Progressive team usually supports the Lawrences (and Webster) for MXoN, and even at other off-season supercross races, mechanics have to build bikes and attend.

He added:

"It's not, like I said, forever. We'll be back at it next year. But, yeah, it's just I think it's fair to our team, you know, all these guys that make up our team they're there every weekend in our regular season, which is 31 weekends of the year, they're away from their family and kids. And then you throw in weeks when they come to Florida for testing, you know, that isn't part of the racing season. They're also away from their family and kids. I think we owe it to them as well to care about them and go, 'You know what, we're just gonna have a bit of a break, give you guys a break.' Hopefully everyone can take the month of October off. That would be huge."

We also spoke to Webster, who was in attendance this weekend to race the Fox Raceway National for Quad Lock Honda. He told our Jason Weigandt that he's not yet sure of his own status for Motocross of Nations, because the first round of the Australian Supercross Championship is scheduled for the same weekend as MXoN. Webster is not yet sure which event he and other Australians will attend.

Watch Hunter's segment below.