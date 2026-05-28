“He’s back from that injury,” continued O’Mara. “Everyone knows. It’s been talked about widely out there. It was a very severe break in that ankle area, but everything is sound in there right now. We’re not worried about anything. We’ve been on top of that thing since day one. That’s the best doctors and rehabilitation people in the business. Yeah, it’s good to go. Sure, you still may see him limp around a little. That just kind of comes with the territory of doing that (injury). I limp around on my foot from when I broke it so many years ago. I think we all know that an injury at that level, it’s probably always going to be never the same. It doesn’t mean you can’t do your job at the highest level. I’m just being pretty frank so people can understand that.”

So is everything where it needs to be for Jett Lawrence to be....basically still Jett Lawrence?

“Yeah, I do think Jett is good to go,” said O’Mara enthusiastically. “I was just in Florida the last couple weeks after the supercross stuff. I went back to make sure everything is in place with Hunter jumping on the outdoor stuff. Jett has been doing all testing and putting in all of the time that’s necessary with the motorcycle, so a lot of the Hunter stuff was already gone through with Jett. Everything looks good. There was plenty of seat time on Jett’s side."

Jett missing supercross and focusing solely on motocross testing will help older brother Hunter, who was mired in a Monster Energy Supercross Championship fight to the end.

"There was minimal time outdoors for Hunter, but only because he just came off the supercross season," says O'Mara. "Being able to go a full 17 race series in supercross, Hunter is pretty fit. There is no doubt about it. I’m not worried that he can’t go two 35-minute motos. I’ll put it that way. He’s highly fine-tuned. There was not too much wear and tear on him. We felt good the whole time. Kenny [Roczen] just was a little better at the last race, so we just move on. Congratulations to Kenny [Roczen] and we just wish we were in that spot, but there are going to be more opportunities for Hunter. That one hurt because we were so close.”

O’Mara explains that Hunter Lawerence has moved along from the disappointment he experienced from coming up so heartbreakingly close to Roczen at the finale.