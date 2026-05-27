the most scenic part of the property. This new short course allowed for great racing and even better spectating. The course was centered around rushing creek with plenty of waterfalls, went up into very slick boulder gardens, launched racers into rocky hill climbs, and saw no shortage of bikes being pushed up steep black dirt hill sides. The club shuttled spectators down below, as there were nearly a dozen great spots for fans to watch the action up close. The top-50 from Saturday’s Race 1 qualified into Sunday’s Race 2, leaving the start line five athletes at a time, 30 seconds apart. On Lap 1, the racers bunched up with each other until they approached an all-new hill called “Chaise Lounge.”

Hart was the first to attempt this hill, and cleaned it on his first try, which ended up being the only time it was cleaned all day long. LeBlond, Guest, Huddy, Webb, and the remainder of the pack hit the hill, either having to push up the remainder of the way or take the longer go-around. After this steep hill was a very technical downhill, covered in roots and leading right into the creek. LeBlond made a mistake on this downhill, leading to the bike tumbling down and damaging the throttle tube. Guest and Webb capitalized on LeBlond’s misstep, and overtook the second and third positions.

Hart continued to add time to his lead each lap and limited his mistakes, eventually having to pass lappers and get creative on the quickly changing course. Huddy suffered from bad arm pump on lap 1 and was sitting in the fifth spot, but cranked it up on the second lap, getting himself into a battle against Ryder Guest for the second position on lap 3. Webb had a mechanical, setting him back outside of the top-5. A new hill called “Not Ryan’s Hill” was the home to many position changes, as the extremely steep hill required careful execution from the Pros, while some Amateurs were spending over an hour getting up. Ryder Leblond and Champion Brick Racing’s Braxton Hintze, were battling in the 4th and 5th positions, but a tactful Cody Webb came through, passing both of them at the same time to regain some lost time. It didn’t take long for Webb to catch up to the next group, battling Ryder Guest for two laps for that final podium spot.

Hart came into the finish with a comfortable lead and no issues in 2 hours and 12 minutes, winning his fifth Locked-N-Loaded Hard Scramble. Huddy, the winner of the Ultimate Hawaiian Hard Enduro back in February, held off a charging Guest and Webb to secure an impressive 2nd place, his first-ever AMA National podium on the mainland. Guest and Webb entered the final climb right before the finish tire to tire. Guest took the main line and got hung up on a root, while Webb took a more technical go-around line, passing Guest right at the final couple hundred feet of track for the third place spot. Guest finished in 4th, and Ryder Leblond rounded out the top-5.

Ayden Marinchek was the top A-Class finisher of Race 2, which had some serious battles amongst the A Class. Makana Barger and Boogie Rivera rounded out the A Class podium. Get Dirty Dirt Bikes TM Racing’s Katie Hall-Leah was top Pro Women’s class finisher, winning on Saturday’s Race 1. The new format for the Locked-N-Loaded Hard Scramble was well-loved by the racers and spectators alike, as it provided enthusiasts a chance to have a longand technical hard enduro race, while the top talent was showcasing their talents on a short-course style race.

The AMA National Hard Enduro Championship, Presented by IRC Tire, has a bit of a break before the Hollow Point Hard Enduro on August 8-9, in Wellsville, Ohio. The AMA West Hard Enduro Regional Championship, Presented by Bullet Proof Designs, continues on June 12-13 at the Donner Hard Enduro in Norden, CA. The AMA East Hard Enduro Regional Championship, Presented by Klim, will have another round at the River Monster Hard Enduro in Glen Lyn, Virginia, on July 18-19.

Website: www.ushardenduro.com.

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