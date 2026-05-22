Now put a pin on this and save it for the day before Thunder Valley: MX Sports Pro Racing and the AMA made the decision during the off-season to invite all of the riders and teams, factory and privateer, to participate in Friday's press-day ride at Thunder Valley. It's annually the single event that has the most press-day requests due to the altitude and the necessary adjustments for setup, mapping, etc. That means we will see the Coenen brothers and everyone else get some extra time on the track, and that's a big difference for the Belgian brothers, who are used to the two-day format of MXGP and not the single-day rush of AMA Pro Motocross. Even though this was decided weeks ago, no doubt there will be some who say the open practice was done to help the brothers get acclimated!

And speaking of MXGP, it is getting back on track this weekend in France after four weekends off. Lucas Coenen will wear the red plates as he's chased by at least two red bikes—the Honda HRC PETRONAS CRF450R machines of Jeffrey Herlings and Tom Vialle—as well as France's own Romain Febvre, the defending MXGP Champion who leads Kawasaki, as well as Yamaha riders Tim Gajser and Maxime Renaux... I just realized that every rider in that sentence except Coenen has won at least one world title! They will have their qualifying race tomorrow, and then the main motos on Sunday. You can watch it streamed on MXGP-TV.com, as well as the second MXGP moto on Sunday at 11 a.m. (ET) on CBS Sports Network, and then the other three motos will be delayed until later in the afternoon.

Our own Jason Weigandt, who will be calling all 11 rounds of Pro Motocross with James Stewart and Jason Thomas, went to the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena this week, which is the home site of the SMX World Championship finale in September. He also had a chance to speak with Coenen.

Meet Lucas Coenen (Jason Weigandt)

The podcast space is very crowded these days, and I'm always looking for new interviews and angles that others aren't covering. Knowing the MXGP circuit had five weekends off through April and May, I wanted to talk to a star from that series during the break to bring something fresh to Weege Show Wednesday, and I wanted to chat with Lucas Coenen the most. At just 19, he might already be the fastest man in the GPs on a 450. And he's younger than Haiden Deegan! Crazy. Plus, he has a twin brother who also hauls. A few weeks ago, I just wanted to interview him to learn more about his personality, but I did not know that both Coenen brothers were working on a plan to race in the U.S. for a few rounds of Pro Motocross (and I get a feeling they're pushing to move here full-time in the future). So, getting the interview done proved tricky because I think KTM wanted to make sure the U.S. Pro Motocross plan was decided before Lucas spoke to me, even though I wasn't even specifically going to ask him about that. I knew Lucas and the team would announce that news when they were ready. I just think the American fans need to know about this guy, regardless.

Eventually we agreed on a date and time for the interview, and by then the U.S. plan (to race Thunder Valley) was officially green-lighted. So, I asked him a bit about that, but really, I wanted to know about his feelings on Belgium's motocross history, his decision to jump on a 450 so early in his career, and the brothers' journey to stardom. Here's something I learned: if the boys stayed in Belgium, where they're from, they could have ridden sand all the time, but the family felt they could learn more if they moved somewhere with more hardpack. So, when they were still relatively unknown, they relocated to France, 12 hours from home, to hone their skills on harder dirt. Lucas says he still knows how to ride sand (he sure does) but it's not a focal point of their training.

Also, the brothers really don't have access to a good supercross track in Europe. If they do want to come here, they'll be learning from scratch. (And if Lucas wins the MXGP title this year he will automatically have to race in the 450 class in SX here.)

Lucas seems like a nice, humble kid. I actually thought he might be cocky considering he's had so much success so soon. He's not. Give the interview a watch and you'll see.