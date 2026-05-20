Depth Chart: Team Honda

Team Honda managers Dave Arnold and Roger De Coster saw something in the kid from Michigan—who had yet to win a professional race—when they signed him before the ’89 season. And when Rick Johnson went down early that season, Stanton rose to the occasion. Over the next four years, he won three SX championships and three Pro Motocross titles. Throw in four 250 U.S. Grand Prix wins and saving Team USA at the Motocross of Nations three straight years (’89 to ’91), and you have quite the career. The only real downside is that he only bagged 37 wins in his six years with Honda, giving him a 22% win average. But we don't call Jeff Stanton "22 Percent," we call him "6-Time."

BOTTOM LINE: The fact that a six-time champion barely makes it into the top five on this depth chart shows you how deep Honda's star power runs. And as a longtime advisor to the team after hanging up his boots, Stanton had a hand in getting the top two to where they are on this list.

The first American superstar in the sport, Marty Smith helped sell a lot of Honda Elsinores after he burst onto the scene in 1974 as a teenager and won the first 125 National Championship ever held. With his long hair and surfer look, he was the epitome of California cool, as well as the early face of Team Honda. He added a third outdoor title in the 500 Class in ’77, but a broken hip the following year ended his best days. During his six years with the team, he won nationals in all three classes that existed at the time, as well as SX main events, Trans-AMA races, and three 125 Grand Prix races. Smitty did all this while competing against everyone from Roger De Coster to Bob "Hurricane" Hannah.

BOTTOM LINE: Although he doesn't have that many wins and titles compared to some others on the list, he's Marty Smith, he's Honda through and through, and he was just so damn cool. RIP Marty.

It was a bit of a gamble for Honda to pick David Bailey up for the ’82 season, but they were rewarded with four titles in four years. The "Little Professor" won both premier SX and MX titles in a 1983 dream season. DB also went 5-for-5 with Team USA at the MXoN, plus he won the ’82 U.S. 250cc Grand Prix at Unadilla. Oh, what could have been for David had a crash not ended his career before the start of the ’87 season.

BOTTOM LINE: We docked Bailey a bit for having such light 500 competition, with just one other legend—Broc Glover—to beat, and he was riding an air-cooled YZ490. But we'll give David some credit for titles he probably would have won. Bailey's style and speed together put him at #7.

#8: Jean-Michel Bayle

The enigmatic Frenchman won two FIM World Championships for Honda before jumping to the U.S. full-time for 1990. He was a broken arm away from winning the 125 Pro Motocross title that first year and a DNF away from winning the SX title that same year. Then came his 1991 season, when JMB swept all three titles (SX, 250 MX, and 500 MX) to become the only rider ever to do so. And then, just like that, he turned his attention to road racing, which he took up full-time after sleepwalking through the ’92 SMX season. All told, he had 23 wins and three titles here—and that's not counting his GP days.

BOTTOM LINE: We're sure that JMB won't mind being one below his idol Bailey on this list. He's the greatest "what if" the sport has ever known; had he not lost interest in SMX, what would the mid-nineties have looked like?

The O'Show has a few things that the two men behind him on this list don't have. First, there's an AMA Supercross title, which he earned in 1984. He also played a significant role with two others above him, as he coached and trained Ricky Carmichael throughout his career, and more recently Jett Lawrence (and his brother Hunter). All told, Johnny achieved 16 wins for Honda and a 125 Pro Motocross title (’83). And his rides for Team USA from 1981 through ’86 are the stuff of legend.

BOTTOM LINE: When you win indoors and out, on all sizes of machines, and all over the world, you earn a spot on this list.