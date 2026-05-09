Results Archive
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX Showdown Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 16
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 24
News
Full Schedule
Live Written Updates and Results From Salt Lake City Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Salt Lake City Supercross

May 9, 2026, 12:25pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what happens today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Morning Report

This is it. After 16 rounds of incredible racing, which have yielded results that’ve made this one of the most unpredictable and gripping championship battles of all time, it ends tonight. Separated by just one point, Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence are in for the race of their lives—whoever beats the other will emerge as the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion. On the outside, both riders seem to be handling the pressure well. At yesterday’s press conference both of them expressed that they were trying to treat the situation like a normal race weekend. Easier said than done, no doubt, but as Roczen mentioned yesterday, the relentless work put in during the week is what helps with confidence in these pressure cooker scenarios.

  • Davies
    Davies Align Media
  • Lawrence and Roczen
    Lawrence and Roczen Align Media
  • Deegan
    Deegan Align Media

As serious as this championship situation is for those directly involved, it’s equally as exciting for everyone else. For fans of the sport, could there be anything better than a championship going down to the final race in a winner-take-all situation?! Even Lawrence mentioned it in the press conference yesterday, saying this is the type of scenario he used to dream of as a kid. When asked to sum it all up his words were, “So sick!”

Will Roczen still have that plate on his bike after tonight's main event?
Will Roczen still have that plate on his bike after tonight's main event? Align Media

In the 250 Class there is literally zero pressure. Both championships have been decided, with Cole Davies taking top honors in the 250SX East Division, and Haiden Deegan winning the title in the 250SX West Division. Even so, it’s going to be exciting to see the East/West Showdown, and to watch Deegan in his final race aboard a 250.

The track is fairly basic, except for the whoops. They’re huge, and in yesterday’s riding sessions they were giving riders fits, with plenty of riders getting sketchy in them. Counting the smaller starter whoop, there are twelve, which is more than we’ve seen this season. The whoops are followed by a long, sweeping righthand sand section, which, depending on how it shapes up, could be a difference maker later tonight. It's hot here and the sun is beating down, so expect the track to get pretty dry and slick.

Tomac is out of this championship, but he's still here to win.
Tomac is out of this championship, but he's still here to win. Align Media

Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s cooking in Salt Lake City.

Qualifying – First Sessions

The 250SX qualifiers are separated between the East and West riders, with the West Division going first. Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but it was all Deegan in the first qualifier. He initially set a fast time of 50.313, but he would lower that a few times, eventually closing out at 49.113. He looked like he was having fun out there, and he even pulled a nac-nac out of nowhere.

In the first 250SX East qualifier Seth Hammaker was fast early, posting a 50.423, but he quickly lowered that to 49.831. By the end of the session he’d turned a 49.830. Hammaker was up top in this one the whole time and was never challenged, even by Cole Davies, whose fastest lap ended up being a 51.045

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown West Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 12:23.275 49.113 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 12:20.081 0.555 49.667 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Lux Turner Lux Turner 12:45.251 0.805 50.471 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 12:27.856 0.083 50.554 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Max Anstie Max Anstie 12:55.871 0.082 50.636 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown East Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 12:25.937 49.830 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 12:46.631 1.096 50.926 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies 12:31.854 0.120 51.045 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
4 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 12:49.105 0.245 51.290 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Henry Miller Henry Miller 13:06.983 0.142 51.432 Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Overflow Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jace Kessler Jace Kessler 13:14.566 52.893 Eagle, MI United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Brandon Ray Brandon Ray 12:27.905 0.354 53.247 Fremont, CA United States Triumph TF 250-X
3 Preston Masciangelo Preston Masciangelo 12:06.494 0.639 53.886 Brantford, ON Canada GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
4 Maxwell Sanford Maxwell Sanford 12:39.243 0.450 54.335 Pasadena, MD United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Hayes Edwards Hayes Edwards 12:54.943 0.053 54.388 Montgomery, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

When the 450s came out Justin Hill spent some time up top with a 50.393, but Eli Tomac quickly took over with a 49.941. Hunter Lawrence was fastest briefly with a 49.631, but Tomac retaliated with a 49.494.

Tomac had a really cool line where he was wheelieing over a single and launching off the next jump over a long gap, then landing one jump deep into the next set of jumps. It looked impressive, and we didn’t see any other riders doing it. Ken Roczen never looked like he was pushing it out there. In fact, his fastest lap, a 50.111, came on a lap when it looked like he’d made multiple mistakes!

There’s a single jump right before a 180-degree bowl turn that some riders are using to jump deep into the berm. They’re setting up for the berm in the air and are already turning as they land. It’s nothing crazy, skill-wise, but it sure looks cool! The whoops look like they’re starting to get chewed up, and a bunch of the 450 guys opted to go around them when they weren’t on hot laps.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 12:58.668 49.494 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 12:33.977 0.138 49.631 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 12:14.673 0.001 49.631 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 12:43.989 0.148 49.778 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 12:22.951 0.053 49.831 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cade Clason Cade Clason 13:10.406 52.128 Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
2 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan 12:51.683 0.098 52.225 Justin, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren 12:39.258 0.028 52.252 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
4 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 12:18.720 0.502 52.754 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm 12:34.144 0.118 52.871 Clearwater, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Anthony Castaneda Anthony Castaneda 12:28.055 54.715 North Fork, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cheyenne Harmon Cheyenne Harmon 11:59.894 0.422 55.137 Ovilla, TX United States Kawasaki KX450
3 Anthony Rodriguez Anthony Rodriguez 13:04.459 0.097 55.233 Caracacus, Venezuela Venezuela KTM 450 SX-F
4 Logan Leitzel Logan Leitzel 12:03.701 0.170 55.403 Dillsburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX450
5 Logan Karnow Logan Karnow 12:05.959 0.325 55.727 Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted