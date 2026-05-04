The sixth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Tennessee.

Jordan Ashburn (Honda) took the race win (becoming the first repeat overall winner of 2026) over Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) and Kailub Russell (Yamaha). Ashburn came away with the win by just 0.7 seconds! With Ben Kelley (KTM) landing 102nd overall after a crash and DNF, Ashburn takes over the championship lead.

Jason Tino (KTM) took the XC2 Class win over Angus Riordan (Honda) and Jhak Walker (Beta). Walker leads the XC2 Championship.

Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna). McDonald leads the WXC Championship.

Watch the video highlights below.