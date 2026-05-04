Watch: Ashburn Becomes First Repeat GNCC Winner in 2026 Season - Full The Old Gray GNCC Bike Video Highlights
May 4, 2026, 10:00am
The sixth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Tennessee.
Jordan Ashburn (Honda) took the race win (becoming the first repeat overall winner of 2026) over Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) and Kailub Russell (Yamaha). Ashburn came away with the win by just 0.7 seconds! With Ben Kelley (KTM) landing 102nd overall after a crash and DNF, Ashburn takes over the championship lead.
Jason Tino (KTM) took the XC2 Class win over Angus Riordan (Honda) and Jhak Walker (Beta). Walker leads the XC2 Championship.
Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna). McDonald leads the WXC Championship.
Watch the video highlights below.
Video Highlights
Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 Specialized Old Gray GNCC
Bike Raw Recap | 2026 Specialized Old Gray GNCC
The Old Gray GNCC Results
GNCC
The Old Gray - Overall RaceMay 2, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:42:29.299
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:42:29.979
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|3
|Kailub Russell
|02:42:41.896
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Craig Delong
|02:42:48.090
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|02:43:43.331
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
GNCC
The Old Gray - XC2 Pro RaceMay 2, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason T Tino
|02:43:55.963
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:44:27.952
|Australia
|Honda
|3
|Jhak Walker
|02:44:54.496
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|4
|Toby D Cleveland
|02:46:25.679
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|5
|Brody Johnson
|02:48:51.892
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
GNCC
The Old Gray - WXC RaceMay 2, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|02:00:09.177
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|02:00:29.977
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:04:41.548
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|02:12:52.177
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
|5
|Carly Lee
|02:12:52.899
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
Points Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|126
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|110
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|96
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|88
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|135
|2
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|129
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|115
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|152
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|144
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|143
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|91