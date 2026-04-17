On Target

Things couldn’t have gone a whole lot better for Hunter Lawrence in Nashville. After a gnarly crash in Detroit deprived him of the points lead, he was back to his winning ways in Nissan Stadium. And since his main rival, Tomac, had a bad night, Lawrence now has a bit of breathing room with four races left. If he’s able to get another win in Cleveland, it’ll be a huge step toward putting this title on ice. -Hansel

Hanging in There

Ken Roczen looked great early in the 450SX main event in Nashville, but he seemed to lack the same spark that spurred him to victory at the previous two rounds. He took third in Nashville and is now ten points out of the lead. Roczen is certainly capable of bridging that gap, but with just four races remaining, he doesn’t have time to spare. Each race in which he doesn’t finish ahead of Lawrence from here on out makes obtaining the title exponentially more difficult. -Hansel

What the Hill?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Justin Hill holding down a podium spot for most of the race in Nashville. No, he hasn’t been there all season, but this is Hill we’re talking about—he’s known for having these kinds of races out of the blue! He was also riding with some hurt ribs earlier this year, so it makes sense he’d be putting in stronger rides now that he’s feeling better. Will he be on the box in Cleveland, in the top five, or 15th? Nobody knows! -Hansel