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Full Schedule

Cleveland SX Triple Crown is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9 a.m. Eastern, Main Program Stats at 3 p.m. Eastern

April 15, 2026, 4:45pm
Cleveland SX Triple Crown is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9 a.m. Eastern, Main Program Stats at 3 p.m. Eastern
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

This weekend’s Cleveland SX, the 14th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, will take place on Saturday at Huntington Bank Field.

And just like last weekend's Nashville SX, the Cleveland SX is a day race, so you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual.

What you need to know the most for Cleveland: Triple Crown races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule.

  • Supercross

    Cleveland

     Triple Crown
    Saturday, April 18
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 19 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Cleveland Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Mitch Kendra

Main image by Mitch Kendra

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