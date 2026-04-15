2026 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build
Build: Kris Keefer
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Rob Filebark / Align Media
No one ever sent me the memo on how stressful it is to be a parent of a kid who is racing supercross. I am usually a pretty mellow dude and have been around racing and raced my whole life, but having a kid who is racing in the SMX Next portion of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series is a lot more than I thought it would be. Just slap on some parts, get stiffer suspension, and let him race, right? Well, the problem with that is that I know too much, and with that knowledge comes some responsibility to give my kid the tools that I think are the best so he doesn't have any excuses. Also, for me, there is a layer of safety that I must implement in his builds so that I know there will be no failures when he's going through a rhythm section or up the face of the triple. Supercross has a narrower window of failure than motocross, so I decided to give you some insight on what I think is the best and safest bike my kid can throw a leg over.
Parts Used:
Twisted Development
Head Work, Custom Valves/Valve Seats, Custom HC Piston, Vortex ECU, Electronic Fuel Pump, Tumbled Transmission
td-racing.com
Crank Works
Pro Rod Kit
crankworks.com
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 Full Muffler System, Showa A-Kit Fork/Shock (valved/sprung for Aden), Shift Lever, Ignition Cover
procircuit.com
Dunlop
110/90-19 MX34, 80/100-21 MX3S
dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Renthal
839 Fatbar, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 52T Rear Sprocket, 13T Front Sprocket
renthal.com
GUTS Racing
Green Seat Cover
gutsracing.com
Works Connection
Pro Launch Device (set to 160mm), Axle Blocks
worksconnection.com
DeCal Works
Full Custom Team Green Graphic Kit
decalmx.com
Anchor Tape Co.
Frame Tape, Side Cover Tape
anchortapeco.com
DID
ERT3 116L Gold Chain
didchain.com
Twin Air
Powerflow Kit w/ Filter
twinairusa.com
VP Racing Fuels
Pro 6 Fuel
vpracingfuels.com
Polisport
Full Green Plastic, Foldable Motorcycle Stand
polisport.com
Garage uild SMX Next_AlignMedia_SX26_Birmingham_004 Align Media IMG_2121 Keefer IMG_2120 Keefer IMG_2119 Keefer IMG_2118 Keefer IMG_2122 Keefer IMG_2288 Keefer SMX Next_AlignMedia_SX26_Daytona_031 Align Media SMX Next_AlignMedia_SX26_Daytona_154 Align Media SMX Next_AlignMedia_SX26_Daytona_188 Align Media SMX Next_AlignMedia_SX26_Daytona_114 Align Media SMX Next_AlignMedia_SX26_Daytona_037 Align Media