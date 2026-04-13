3rd Kay de Wolf (first MXGP podium)

“It was a crazy one. [Laughs] I don’t have much to say. Just came from last to third in the second moto. Crashed in the second turn together with Pauls [Jonass]. …I just put the hammer down from lap one. And I think I was almost off about ten times, but I just hold on for dear life, and I just went from last to third. So, yeah, gave it all. Didn’t have much to say about it, just pinned it and happy to be on the box.”

“I injured my other thumb, so I’m struggling with both thumbs at the moment. …Cause I’m still not really holding onto the bars properly. I’m still riding with my thumb straight, so I’m basically holding on with four fingers. So, to do this result is pretty good. I don't think it will give me another second or two a lap, don't get me wrong. But, yeah, these two were different on a different planet this weekend and I just couldn't catch up, especially with the bad starts I had. First moto was an okay start, but the second moto, yeah, with the crash was just wasn't good enough to stay up with these guys.”