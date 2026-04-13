The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place over the weekend in Italy. Check out the full written recap if you missed it.
Read the best post-race thoughts from MXGP winner Lucas Coenen, second place Jeffrey Herlings, and third place Kay de Wolf (first MXGP podium).
MXGP
1st Lucas Coenen
“Overall, it was a decent weekend. …Moto one, I made some good passes, and I managed to win it. Second moto, pretty similar, only I made a little tip over there at the end, and you have Jeffrey pushing you, you kind of have to step up your pace. But overall, I managed to finish off on the win, so that was decent.”
2nd Jeffrey Herlings
“This weekend, I felt like I was the best of the rest again. …We were fighting ‘til the last turn, so we finished very, very close. But mainly, I need to be honest, he was better on the weekend. But fair play to him. I feel like I came closer. Yeah, we just keep going and keep charging and try doing our best. He’s the guy that we need to pressure, and I feel like, yeah, he’s on a level right now that, even though I’m maybe Jett Lawrence’s biggest fan, I don’t even think Jett Lawrence would have stayed with the boy here next to me today. Even though I’m a massive fan, I think currently he’s [Coenen] one of the fastest in the world. So, I don’t feel ashamed, I mean, our competition is very, very strong here in MXGP. The top ten are all top, top riders and top teams, with great bikes and great facilities. So, it’s not a shame to be second, but, yeah, second in the first loser.”
“Physically I'm all right, I just need to find a bit more speed. The starts are there. The team is working our asses off. So, now it’s up to me to make it happen.”
3rd Kay de Wolf (first MXGP podium)
“It was a crazy one. [Laughs] I don’t have much to say. Just came from last to third in the second moto. Crashed in the second turn together with Pauls [Jonass]. …I just put the hammer down from lap one. And I think I was almost off about ten times, but I just hold on for dear life, and I just went from last to third. So, yeah, gave it all. Didn’t have much to say about it, just pinned it and happy to be on the box.”
“I injured my other thumb, so I’m struggling with both thumbs at the moment. …Cause I’m still not really holding onto the bars properly. I’m still riding with my thumb straight, so I’m basically holding on with four fingers. So, to do this result is pretty good. I don't think it will give me another second or two a lap, don't get me wrong. But, yeah, these two were different on a different planet this weekend and I just couldn't catch up, especially with the bad starts I had. First moto was an okay start, but the second moto, yeah, with the crash was just wasn't good enough to stay up with these guys.”
Watch the full press conference video below.