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Watch: Detroit SX Video Highlights

March 30, 2026, 12:00pm
Watch: Detroit SX Video Highlights
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round 11 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Detroit SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) was credited with his third 250SX straight win and Ken Roczen took the 450SX win. Plus, Nate Thrasher's big crash in the whoops while leading the 250SX main event and Hunter Lawrence's costly crash in the whoops that handed the points lead back to Eli Tomac.

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Video Highlights

250SX

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:08.515 52.307 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:20.711 12.196 52.770 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:34.025 13.315 53.621 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:47.347 13.323 53.842 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Henry Miller Henry Miller 16:50.242 2.895 54.897 Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Detroit - 450SX

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:33.714 52.401 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:41.510 7.797 52.420 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:44.974 3.464 53.179 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:49.800 4.825 52.725 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:50.848 1.049 53.093 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Supercross 2026 - Round 11 Detroit | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/28/26 | Motorsports on NBC

SMX Insider Post Race Show | Round 11 Detroit | SuperMotocross 2026 

Post-Race Press Conference | Supercross Round 11 | Birmingham | 2026

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