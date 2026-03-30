Round 11 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Detroit SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) was credited with his third 250SX straight win and Ken Roczen took the 450SX win. Plus, Nate Thrasher's big crash in the whoops while leading the 250SX main event and Hunter Lawrence's costly crash in the whoops that handed the points lead back to Eli Tomac.

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.