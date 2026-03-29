Cole Davies is now credited with three straight 250SX wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Let’s throw away any comments on whether the Haiden Deegan penalty was a penalty or not because that has already been covered more than enough. Because penalty or not, Davies is now credited with three in a row after his Detroit SX win.

This was a great ride by the #37. He was fast and smooth again in qualifying. The fastest until his YZ250F did not pass the post-session sound test and he—and Jo Shimoda both—had the fastest lap taken away. This bumped Seth Hammaker up to P1 overall and Davies back to P2. Just a small speed bump in an otherwise perfectly executed day by the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider.

Davies would go on to win the first 250SX heat race of the night. Then, he was buried off the start of the main event, outside of the top ten at the holeshot stripe. [Note: the SMX results page had him 15th at the holeshot line, so his +14 positions gained were the most in the main event.] He would charge up to third, then eventually make his way up to second and then rundown and pass Seth Hammaker at the end of the whoops to take over the race lead. From there, Davies checked out to win by 12.196 seconds and extend his championship gap over Hammaker by three more points. He entered with a six-point lead and leaves with a nine-point lead at the end of the night.

“Yeah, I would say I would say it's a good day today all around,” he said afterwards. “Qualifying was good. Heat waste was all right. Was just trying to survive with all the hazards out there, but, yeah, main was good. I didn't get off to a good start, which, you know, I still feel like we need to work on a little bit, good. I didn't get off to a good start, which, you know, I still feel like we need to work on a little bit. Man, I got sketchy down the start straight. I tangled, bars with [Coty] Schock, and then my hand fully came off. There's probably a replay somewhere, but it was not great. [Laughs] And then, yeah, I just my way through the pack, and it was yeah, a good race.”