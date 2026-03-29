Cole Davies is now credited with three straight 250SX wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Let’s throw away any comments on whether the Haiden Deegan penalty was a penalty or not because that has already been covered more than enough. Because penalty or not, Davies is now credited with three in a row after his Detroit SX win.
This was a great ride by the #37. He was fast and smooth again in qualifying. The fastest until his YZ250F did not pass the post-session sound test and he—and Jo Shimoda both—had the fastest lap taken away. This bumped Seth Hammaker up to P1 overall and Davies back to P2. Just a small speed bump in an otherwise perfectly executed day by the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider.
Davies would go on to win the first 250SX heat race of the night. Then, he was buried off the start of the main event, outside of the top ten at the holeshot stripe. [Note: the SMX results page had him 15th at the holeshot line, so his +14 positions gained were the most in the main event.] He would charge up to third, then eventually make his way up to second and then rundown and pass Seth Hammaker at the end of the whoops to take over the race lead. From there, Davies checked out to win by 12.196 seconds and extend his championship gap over Hammaker by three more points. He entered with a six-point lead and leaves with a nine-point lead at the end of the night.
“Yeah, I would say I would say it's a good day today all around,” he said afterwards. “Qualifying was good. Heat waste was all right. Was just trying to survive with all the hazards out there, but, yeah, main was good. I didn't get off to a good start, which, you know, I still feel like we need to work on a little bit, good. I didn't get off to a good start, which, you know, I still feel like we need to work on a little bit. Man, I got sketchy down the start straight. I tangled, bars with [Coty] Schock, and then my hand fully came off. There's probably a replay somewhere, but it was not great. [Laughs] And then, yeah, I just my way through the pack, and it was yeah, a good race.”
Since we have seen the New Zealand native in supercross here in the United States of America (back in 2023), it has been clear he has had talent and a bright future in the spot. But did he think it would be possible back that that he would eventually have three straight wins and the championship lead?
“You know, it was always a dream, but to be in it right now is definitely cool,” he said. “I'm definitely grateful for this, but yeah, I'm just grateful to be in the position I'm in. It's been a lot of sacrifices and hard work for me and my family and the people around me. So, yeah, I'm just stoked for everything to be going well.”
Davies has known been known for his incredible speed through the whoops. His fastest segment time in the whoops section and the turn that followed was a 6.477—the fastest in either the 250SX and 450SX main events!
"I just hold it wide, hope for the best, come in as fast as I can, and it just stays on top, I guess," Davies said on his secret to his whoops speed.
Finally, the championship leader said afterwards he was happy with his riding. And he has reason to be.
“Yeah, I mean, obviously Indy was good, but last weekend I wasn't happy,” he added on the extra emotions on the podium this weekend. “I felt like I got lucky, you know, Joe passed me on the last lap. So, I got lucky last weekend, you know, it could be a different point scenario right now because of last weekend and I can't be putting myself in that position. So, yeah, to be able to come through and pass those guys I feel like I've kind of proved to myself and everybody what I can do, so, yeah.”
Detroit Results
Detroit - 250SX East Main EventMarch 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:08.515
|52.307
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|16:20.711
|12.196
|52.770
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|16:34.025
|13.315
|53.621
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Coty Schock
|16:47.347
|13.323
|53.842
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Henry Miller
|16:50.242
|2.895
|54.897
|Rochester, MN
|Kawasaki KX250
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|114
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|105
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|87
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|77