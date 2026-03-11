Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Joaquin Poli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Benjamin Garib
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Carlos Andres Padilla Duran
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Andalucia
Sun Mar 22
News
Full Schedule

2026 Kawasaki KX450 Garage Build

March 11, 2026, 2:00pm

Build: Jamie Ellis/Twisted Development

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

The Kawasaki KX450 got a bad rap in 2025 with Jorge Prado, but as I was leaving Loretta Lynn's last year, I picked up a phone call from Jamie Ellis from Twisted Development, mentioning he wanted to build a KX450 for me named Roxy to test. That phone call last August put this build in motion that you see here! In stock form, the KX450 is a mellow, somewhat lethargic 450, but with a little work, it can be transformed into a healthy machine that is fast enough for most. With this Garage Build, we wanted to take it a step further and really dive into the engine to see what Jamie and crew could dish out. Could Twisted Development build me a KX450 that is so fast that it would be unridable? Would I even like the type of power that it builds? "Roxy" absolutely changed the way I thought about KX450s in general. Below is how she became the boss of the garage/shop.

Parts Used:

Twisted Development

Headwork/Epoxy Porting, Custom J&E/TD Racing Piston, Custom Valves, Valve Seats, HC Piston, Custom Camshaft, Mapped Vortex ECU, Throttle Body, Transmission Polish
td-racing.com

Pro-X

Connecting Rod Kit, 13/50 Sprockets
proxparts.com

DID

ERT3 Gold Chain
didchain.com

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Muffler System
procircuit.com

Rekluse

Full Apex Clutch Kit
rekluse.com

Twin Air

Power-Flow Kit
twinair.com

Ride Engineering

23mm Offset Split Triple Clamps, Anti-Twist Bar Mounts
ride-engineering.com

REP Suspension

Re-Valve/Re-Spring Suspension
repsuspension.com

Renthal

Fatbar 839 Bend, Half Waffle Soft
renthal.com

Works Connection

Open Cleat Pro Pegs, Aluminum Footpeg Mounts, Pro Launch Device, Throttle Tube
worksconnection.com

G Brakes

Front/Rear Rotors, Front/Rear Brake Lines
gbrakes.com

Dunlop

MX3SF Front 80/100-21, MX34 Rear 120/80-19
dunlopmotorcycletires.com

DeCal Works

Custom Graphic Kit
decalworks.com

GUTS Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover
gutsracing.com

Polisport

Foldable Stand
polisport.com


