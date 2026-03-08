Results Archive
Eli Tomac on Lappers at Indianapolis SX: “I think if the track's sub-50 seconds, make it a 15-man gate”

March 8, 2026, 1:20am
Eli Tomac on Lappers at Indianapolis SX: “I think if the track's sub-50 seconds, make it a 15-man gate”
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The Indianapolis Supercross sure was a tricky race for even the best of the best. The soft dirt resulted in extremely difficult conditions in the Triple Crown event, but the very fast and short track resulted in lapped riders becoming even more of a factor than normal.

After nearly getting collected in a crash while lapping a rider (Vince Friese, who Tomac did not mention by name), Tomac gave his honest thoughts about lapped riders after the race.

Watch the incident that was almost costly for Tomac at the 15:08 mark on the extended highlights straight from the broadcast below.

Afterwards, Tomac—as well as race winner Hunter Lawrence and P3 Cooper Webb—talked about the lappers being an extra factor tonight. While Tomac was able to avoid hitting the back of Friese, Lawrence clipped lapped rider Cole Thompson in the second race shortly after Tomac's close call. Thompson and Lawrence made contact while both landing a triple, sending Thompson over the berm and into the nets. Lawrence somehow stayed up but did drop back from third to fourth as Webb snuck past. Watch the Thompson/Lawrence incident at the 15:37 mark. 

Tomac said the following in the post-race media scrum:

"Yeah, there was there was time to be made. It's just how much risk you want to take. And I was able to get to second at one point and then got balled up by lappers and paid the price for it. So, it was frustrating that way. And then I almost got taken out in the second moto by a lapper. So, yeah, it's bad, it's bad. I think if the track's sub-50 seconds, make it a 15-man gate. I mean, they're just riders that are way off the pace of the top lead group. And if the promoter wants to potentially lose championship contenders, I mean, then let's keep it the way it is. But yeah, frustrating, but got out of here healthy and clean and second's what we had."

Watch Tomac's comments at the 23:45 mark below.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

New stories have been posted