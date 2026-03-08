The Indianapolis Supercross sure was a tricky race for even the best of the best. The soft dirt resulted in extremely difficult conditions in the Triple Crown event, but the very fast and short track resulted in lapped riders becoming even more of a factor than normal.

After nearly getting collected in a crash while lapping a rider (Vince Friese, who Tomac did not mention by name), Tomac gave his honest thoughts about lapped riders after the race.

Watch the incident that was almost costly for Tomac at the 15:08 mark on the extended highlights straight from the broadcast below.

Afterwards, Tomac—as well as race winner Hunter Lawrence and P3 Cooper Webb—talked about the lappers being an extra factor tonight. While Tomac was able to avoid hitting the back of Friese, Lawrence clipped lapped rider Cole Thompson in the second race shortly after Tomac's close call. Thompson and Lawrence made contact while both landing a triple, sending Thompson over the berm and into the nets. Lawrence somehow stayed up but did drop back from third to fourth as Webb snuck past. Watch the Thompson/Lawrence incident at the 15:37 mark.