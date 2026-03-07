Ty Masterpool Needs Shoulder Surgery, Out for Remainder of Supercross Season
Ty Masterpool's Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is officially over.
The Texas native made one 450SX main event (an 18th at the Seattle SX, after missing the Houston SX Triple Crown races) but then missed the 250SX East Division opener at the Arlington SX due to a shoulder injury (dislocated shoulder in a training incident).
Then, came a PR from the Gizmo Racing Yamaha team on Friday, announcing Masterpool needed surgery to fix his shoulder injury. Plus, we learned more information during Friday afternoon's team managers media scrum. First the PR, then the quote from the team manager.
The following is a press release from Gizmo Racing Yamaha:
Titusville, FL – Gizmo Racing Yamaha regrets to announce that Ty Masterpool will miss the remaining rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series due to a shoulder injury.
As previously reported, Ty sustained the injury leading into the Arlington, Texas round. In what was a very rare incident, Ty experienced a shoulder dislocation while riding. Remarkably, he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle and avoid a crash.
Following further medical evaluation and imaging, it has been confirmed that Ty suffered a torn labrum, which will require surgery. As a result, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the SX Season while focusing on recovery and rehabilitation.
Gizmo Racing Yamaha will continue to support Ty throughout his recovery process. Fans may still see him attending select events, where he hopes to sign autographs and show his support for the team and his fellow racers.
We appreciate the continued support from our fans, partners, and the racing community, and we look forward to seeing Ty back on the track in the future.
On Friday, we got some more insight on Masterpool's injury, via Gizmo Racing Yamaha team manager Bobby Fisher. I asked Fisher for an update on Masterpool and if he will be racing the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the team or not.
Fisher explained Masterpool's situation, saying:
"Yeah, I'm not sure about outdoors. But, yeah, I mean, what a what a bummer deal. I was actually there the weekend of Seattle, I stayed back. I didn't go to the race. I built the bike, drove to Texas on Monday and Tuesday, like, he was, you know, Ty Masterpool, just hammering [laps]. And of course, last session of the day is his foot fell off going through the whoop section and just the way it pulled him back, it popped his shoulder out of place. And somehow, [he] was able to save it, tank slapping and finishing through the whoops and pulled off to the side. I was standing there with his dad and his mom, and he had never had a shoulder pop out before, so they're all kind of in shock. So, I actually put him on the back of Jerry's mule and and popped it back in myself, with some experience I've had in the past being around racing. But, yeah, it actually felt good. And [we] were hopeful that he did some PT that he would make Texas [Arlington] still, but it definitely tightened up. And then last week leading into into Daytona, he actually did a little ride on the corner track, but it still felt some tightness. So, he got some MRIs done and come to find out, it was a torn labrum. So, he got a second opinion and it's going to require surgery. So, unfortunately that definitely puts him out for the rest of supercross. And he'll go back out west for recovery and therapy with Doctor G. And we'll see what that leads, you know, as summer comes."