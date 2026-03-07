Ty Masterpool's Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is officially over.

The Texas native made one 450SX main event (an 18th at the Seattle SX, after missing the Houston SX Triple Crown races) but then missed the 250SX East Division opener at the Arlington SX due to a shoulder injury (dislocated shoulder in a training incident).

Then, came a PR from the Gizmo Racing Yamaha team on Friday, announcing Masterpool needed surgery to fix his shoulder injury. Plus, we learned more information during Friday afternoon's team managers media scrum. First the PR, then the quote from the team manager.

The following is a press release from Gizmo Racing Yamaha:

Titusville, FL – Gizmo Racing Yamaha regrets to announce that Ty Masterpool will miss the remaining rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series due to a shoulder injury.

As previously reported, Ty sustained the injury leading into the Arlington, Texas round. In what was a very rare incident, Ty experienced a shoulder dislocation while riding. Remarkably, he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle and avoid a crash.

Following further medical evaluation and imaging, it has been confirmed that Ty suffered a torn labrum, which will require surgery. As a result, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the SX Season while focusing on recovery and rehabilitation.

Gizmo Racing Yamaha will continue to support Ty throughout his recovery process. Fans may still see him attending select events, where he hopes to sign autographs and show his support for the team and his fellow racers.

We appreciate the continued support from our fans, partners, and the racing community, and we look forward to seeing Ty back on the track in the future.

On Friday, we got some more insight on Masterpool's injury, via Gizmo Racing Yamaha team manager Bobby Fisher. I asked Fisher for an update on Masterpool and if he will be racing the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the team or not.

Fisher explained Masterpool's situation, saying: