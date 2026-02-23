The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship went down over the weekend and the racing, just like it’s been all year, was incredible! There’s lots to talk about too, from Hunter Lawrence earning his first 450SX win to confusion over the red cross flag. To make sense of it all, we sent questions to former pro and on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The track shaped up differently than it normally does in Arlington. The ruts were deep and the track looked pretty chewed up. What can account for the differences in the racing surface this year, and how’d it affect the racing if it was indeed different?

Arlington can be a few different versions of itself. I think the February date does matter, and we get a softer version when we're more in the thick of winter. This race sometimes comes in April and the warmer weather can mean a harder, drier version. Even though we are inside a dome, the calendar matters. The track was tricky and deteriorated heavily. Mistakes were pronounced and absolutely played a role.

It’s not often we see dedicated whoop blitzers like Eli Tomac jumping through the whoops, but that line was on display from just about everyone late in the 450SX main event. What was it about these whoops that made them so difficult?

The dirt, as mentioned above, was a factor. They were built big but the softer dirt broke down and created an “edginess” that is brutal for riders to manage. Big whoops aren’t a big problem if they are consistent. Big and ever-changing is a bad combo. Riders had to stay vigilant to changing lines and approaches.