Watch: Big Buck GNCC Bike Video Highlights
February 16, 2026, 11:00am
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series got underway over the weekend in South Carolina. Big Buck Farm hosted the first round of 2026, which saw Johnny Girroir (KTM) take the race win over Jordan Ashburn (Honda) and XC2 rider Nick DeFeo (Kawasaki). Defending champion Ben Kelley (KTM) finished ninth overall.
Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Big Buck GNCC.
Video Highlights
Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 VP Racing Big Buck GNCC
Bike Raw Recap | 2026 VP Racing Big Buck GNCC
Big Buck GNCC Results
GNCC
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:57:21.858
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:58:52.798
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:00:32.531
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Steward Baylor
|03:01:18.056
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:01:20.850
|Australia
|Honda
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:00:32.531
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Angus Riordan
|03:01:20.850
|Australia
|Honda
|3
|Jason T Tino
|03:05:36.492
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:07:06.419
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
|5
|Jhak Walker
|03:10:35.380
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
GNCC
Big Buck - WXC RaceFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|02:06:21.399
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|2
|Brandy Richards
|02:06:47.097
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:08:12.979
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ellie L Winland
|02:24:36.559
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|02:29:40.738
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
Points Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|25
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|21
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|18
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|16
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|30
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|25
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|21
|4
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|18
|5
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|16
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|30
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|25
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|21
|4
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|18
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|16