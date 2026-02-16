Results Archive
Watch: Big Buck GNCC Bike Video Highlights

February 16, 2026, 11:00am
Watch: Big Buck GNCC Bike Video Highlights
Union, SC Big BuckProgressive GNCC Racing

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series got underway over the weekend in South Carolina. Big Buck Farm hosted the first round of 2026, which saw Johnny Girroir (KTM) take the race win over Jordan Ashburn (Honda) and XC2 rider Nick DeFeo (Kawasaki). Defending champion Ben Kelley (KTM) finished ninth overall.

Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Big Buck GNCC.

Video Highlights

Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 VP Racing Big Buck GNCC

Bike Raw Recap | 2026 VP Racing Big Buck GNCC

Big Buck GNCC Results

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:57:21.858 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:58:52.798 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
3 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:00:32.531 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:01:18.056 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:01:20.850 Australia Australia Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:00:32.531 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:01:20.850 Australia Australia Honda
3 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:05:36.492 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
4 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:07:06.419 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
5 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:10:35.380 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:06:21.399 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:06:47.097 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:08:12.979 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 02:24:36.559 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
5 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 02:29:40.738 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
Full Results

Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 25
3Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 21
4Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 18
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 25
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 21
4Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 18
5Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 16
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 30
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 25
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 21
4Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 18
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 16
Full Standings
