The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series got underway over the weekend in South Carolina. Big Buck Farm hosted the first round of 2026, which saw Johnny Girroir (KTM) take the race win over Jordan Ashburn (Honda) and XC2 rider Nick DeFeo (Kawasaki). Defending champion Ben Kelley (KTM) finished ninth overall.

Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Big Buck GNCC.