Hunter's ultra-pragmatic and relatively emotionless approach is what has gotten him here. You don’t hear him talk about having to prove anything to anyone. He doesn’t need a win for validation or for his ego.

“I mean, I have a competitive ego out there for sure that pushes me and gets me out of bed every single day, but at the same time, it's more like an evaluation,” he said of his approach, always focused on process instead of the actual result. “I care, but I don't really care. And I feel like that's an effective method for me: if I win, I’ve still got to come back and race next weekend and the weekend after. I don't really think the ego is what kind of pushes me [to win].”

In fact, even having the red plate doesn’t really do that much for him. Nice box checked, but not even close to the whole thing.

“It'll probably sink in a little later,” he says. “I don't know, I just want the red plate at the last round. That's plain and simple. We've seen guys in the past have it for a round and two. I just want to keep it, but the last one is the one that I want it the most.”

Hunter has been working on early-race speed, and he looked to have some of that early in Glendale, when he led Roczen and even pulled out a few bike lengths of a gap. Then, in one sand turn, it was gone.