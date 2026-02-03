Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Full Schedule

Mosiman on Houston SX: “Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for”

February 3, 2026, 11:45am
Mosiman on Houston SX: “Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for”
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

“Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for.”

That was the end of Michael Mosiman’s post-race statement in a Yamaha release after the first Triple Crown race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Mosiman was coming off a race at the Anaheim 2 Supercross where he led the first 11 laps of the 16-lap 250SX main event before getting tracked down and passed late by his teammate, defending 250SX West Champion Haiden Deegan. He left round three with a big confidence boost on the track and he sat second in points to Deegan, just nine points back.

But the Houston SX Triple Crown was a tough night for Mosiman. The #23 machine finished 4-14-8 for eighth overall at the first Triple Crown of the year—his first finish outside the top five so far this season. He had a mistake and crash early in race two that saw him avoid getting hit by other riders but unfortunately was deep behind the field.

Deegan went 1-1-1 on the night to sweep the 250SX Class and gained nine points on Mosiman. Mosiman now sits third in the championship, 20 points down from Deegan, and one point behind his other teammate, Max Anstie.

Mosiman said the following in the post-race recap from Yamaha:

“It was a tough night in Houston. It started out solid in qualifying and the first main event, but in the second race, I fell early and struggled to get the bike started. I was able to work my way back some, but that mistake was costly. Then the last moto, I struggled to find a flow. Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for, but there is a lot to learn from tonight, and I will make better decisions going forward. That’s how progress is made.”

Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman Align Media

As for Anstie, he had a crash as well, in the first race of the night. He finished 10-6-2 for sixth overall and has started the season with 1-5-6-6 finishes. He currently sits second in the points.

Anstie said the following in Yamaha’s release:

“It was a tough night, but the last moto was better. I went down in the first one and came out 10th, then in the second moto, I got a bad start and got to sixth. The last one, I had a decent start and rode around in second. It’s not my best work, but we’ll go to work this week and come back swinging in Phoenix.”

Max Anstie
Max Anstie Align Media
Supercross

Houston - 250SX West

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 3 - 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
4 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 5 - 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 6 - 5 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 10 - 6 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Hunter Yoder
Hunter Yoder 		Menifee, CA United States 8 - 7 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 4 - 14 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 9 - 8 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 7 - 9 - 15 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted