Mosiman on Houston SX: “Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for”

“Eighth overall was not the night I was hoping for.”

That was the end of Michael Mosiman’s post-race statement in a Yamaha release after the first Triple Crown race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Mosiman was coming off a race at the Anaheim 2 Supercross where he led the first 11 laps of the 16-lap 250SX main event before getting tracked down and passed late by his teammate, defending 250SX West Champion Haiden Deegan. He left round three with a big confidence boost on the track and he sat second in points to Deegan, just nine points back.

But the Houston SX Triple Crown was a tough night for Mosiman. The #23 machine finished 4-14-8 for eighth overall at the first Triple Crown of the year—his first finish outside the top five so far this season. He had a mistake and crash early in race two that saw him avoid getting hit by other riders but unfortunately was deep behind the field.

Deegan went 1-1-1 on the night to sweep the 250SX Class and gained nine points on Mosiman. Mosiman now sits third in the championship, 20 points down from Deegan, and one point behind his other teammate, Max Anstie.

Mosiman said the following in the post-race recap from Yamaha: