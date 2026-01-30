Watch: Houston Supercross Preview and Injury Report
January 30, 2026, 10:35am
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round four of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the Houston SX Triple Crown. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
- Supercross
HoustonTriple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 31