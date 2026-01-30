Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Houston Supercross Preview and Injury Report

January 30, 2026, 10:35am
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round four of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the Houston SX Triple Crown. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report. 

Read the full text version of the injury report here.

  • Supercross

    Houston

     Triple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 31
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 31 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 31 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 31 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Houston Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted