Max Shane Provides Update After Anaheim 2 SMX Next - SX Collision
Max Shane has provided an update after the collision with him and Ryder Malinoski off the start of the Anaheim 2 Supercross SMX Next - SX main event Saturday night. In the second rhythm section, Malinoski committed to tripling and Shane doubled in front of him. The two riders came together, Malinoski down onto the top of Shane, causing a brutal collision.
Malinoski said he suffered a dislocated hip and a concussion (with bruised forehead).
Shane said the following on Instagram:
Thank you everyone for their prayers and who reached out and checked up on me. Had a gnarly get off with another rider that landed on me, I stayed straight but it’s a racing incident and it happens just unfortunate I’m in this position. Definitely had God on my side to be as healthy as I am with how bad it could’ve been. Thankful for the whole @alpinestarsmx medical crew.
After getting checked out I have a small collapsed lung, lacerated lung, 2 fractured ribs, a lot of bruising and cartilage. In the hospital for two nights to monitor my lungs and make sure I’m all good but should be out tomorrow. Also got some stitches in my chin and a concussion from the crash, and a ton of road rash all over my back and shoulder.
I’ll be back soon and I’m just gonna do everything I can do to be back on the bike and on the podium at one of these races. Just builds character it’s gonna make me stronger 🫀
Thank you to my whole team and all my supporters making sure I was okay I appreciate everyone. ❤️🩹
@tld_moto Helmets saved my life 🙌
@taylor_on2wheels had the kit looking sick too!