Max Shane has provided an update after the collision with him and Ryder Malinoski off the start of the Anaheim 2 Supercross SMX Next - SX main event Saturday night. In the second rhythm section, Malinoski committed to tripling and Shane doubled in front of him. The two riders came together, Malinoski down onto the top of Shane, causing a brutal collision.

Malinoski said he suffered a dislocated hip and a concussion (with bruised forehead).

Shane said the following on Instagram: