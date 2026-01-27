Kawasaki Announces Changes to KX85 and KX112
No, it's not the huge two-stroke news that Kawasaki teased one year ago (we do believe there are all-new full-sized Kawasaki two-stroke models coming) but today the brand has announced changes to the KX85 and KX112 minicycles, which are (still) two strokes.
The minis aren't all-new but do boast solid changes. Kawasaki's quick description is listed below.
The new 2026 KX 85, KX 85 L, and KX 112 motorcycles retain their proven engines while receiving significant chassis updates that elevate the competitiveness of Kawasaki’s mini motocross models. From improved suspension to advanced ergonomics, every detail has been refined to maximize on-track potential. Chassis upgrades are inspired by Kawasaki’s full-size KX™ motocross machines, including a fully adjustable 43mm KYB inverted front fork with Kashima-coated outer tubes for smoother, more responsive action. Rear suspension travel has been extended to 12-inches on the KX85 L and KX112 – matching full-size KX models – while the rear shock is now fully adjustable for a more personalized setup. Additional upgrades, such as larger brake discs and a roomier rider triangle with ergonomic adjustability, help ensure these bikes deliver superior control, comfort, and race-winning potential.
Kawasaki's full press release is below:
2026 KAWASAKI KX™85 AND KX™112
GREEN GOT TOUGHER
Kawasaki has a long-standing tradition of developing championship-caliber racers, with many AMA Supercross and Motocross legends beginning their careers on the Team Green™ racing team. The brand has always understood the importance of nurturing young talent, providing aspiring racers with the guidance, technology, and tools needed to pursue victory. This commitment continues with the new 2026 KX™85, KX™85 L, and KX™112 motorcycles, designed to equip the next generation of riders with race-ready machinery.
The KX85 and KX112 models retain their proven engines while receiving significant chassis updates that embody Kawasaki’s “Built to Win” philosophy. These enhancements elevate the competitiveness of Kawasaki’s mini motocross models in the fiercely contested Supermini class, ensuring young riders have the performance, handling, and confidence needed to excel. From improved suspension to advanced ergonomics, every detail has been refined to maximize on-track potential.
Chassis upgrades are inspired by Kawasaki’s full-size KX™ motocross machines, including a fully adjustable 43mm KYB inverted front fork with Kashima-coated outer tubes for smoother, more responsive action. Rear suspension travel has been extended to 12-inches on the KX85 L and KX112 – matching full-size KX models – while the rear shock is now fully adjustable for a more personalized setup. Additional upgrades, such as larger brake discs and a roomier rider triangle with ergonomic adjustability, help ensure these bikes deliver superior control, comfort, and race-winning potential. Together, these updates transform Kawasaki’s KX mini bikes into serious machines ready to launch the careers of aspiring young racers.
KAWASAKI KX™85 AND KX™112 HIGHLIGHTS:
● NEW fully adjustable 43mm KYB suspension
● NEW powerful 240mm / 220mm disc brakes
● NEW Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires
● NEW rigid perimeter frame
● NEW ergonomics with ERGO-FIT adjustability
● NEW Renthal Fatbar and ODI Lock-on Grips
● NEW latest KX Styling
● NEW KX85 L model with 19” front / 16” rear wheels
SUSPENSION
The 2026 KX85 and KX112 are equipped with significantly upgraded suspension components designed to give young racers the confidence and control they needed. Both models now feature a highly rigid, fully adjustable 43mm KYB inverted front fork and a refined Uni-Trak® rear suspension system. On the KX85 L and KX112 models, increased rear wheel travel brings performance in line with full-size KX models, allowing riders to maintain a higher pace across challenging terrain with improved stability and comfort. Together, these updates create a chassis package that elevates handling and boosts rider confidence.
Up front, the new KYB 43mm inverted fork delivers excellent damping characteristics and strong bottoming resistance, supporting aggressive riding. The larger inner tube diameter – upgraded from 36mm to 43mm – not only increases rigidity but also provides greater internal clearance, allowing the damping adjustment mechanisms to operate more effectively. An updated internal leaf valve spring structure ensures smoother damping performance throughout the entire stroke, enhancing front-end control and ride quality. Riders can now fine-tune suspension behavior even further, thanks to the addition of a rebound damping adjuster, which complements the existing compression adjuster. To maximize durability and performance, Kashima Coat is applied to the outer tubes, improving lubrication for smoother action while reducing internal wear and preventing corrosion. The dark Kashima finish also reinforces the high-performance appearance of the new fork design. Additionally, the removal of protrusions below the axle reduces the likelihood of the fork contacting the ground during deep lean angles, improving both cornering performance and overall aesthetics.
The rear suspension features Kawasaki’s proven Uni-Trak linkage system, which makes it easier to achieve progressive damping characteristics. Several key updates further enhance performance: the shock rod diameter has increased from 12.5mm to 14mm, and the cylinder length has been extended from 380mm to 390mm. These changes contribute to firmer damping and better bottoming resistance as the shock nears full compression. On the KX85 L and KX112 models, a revised Uni-Trak linkage rod increases rear wheel travel from 10.8-inches to 12-inches – matching full-size KX models – allowing for superior bump absorption and greater control at higher speeds. With the addition of a high-speed compression damping adjuster, alongside the existing low-speed compression, rebound, and spring preload adjusters, the rear suspension now offers full adjustability, giving racers the ability to dial in an incredibly precise setup for any track condition.
Together, the upgraded KYB front and rear suspension systems deliver a more capable, confidence-inspiring ride, helping the next generation of racers fully unlock the performance potential of the KX85, KX85 L, and KX112.
CHASSIS
The Kawasaki KX85 and KX112 motorcycles are built around a high-tensile steel perimeter frame that is engineered to maximize the engine’s power while providing exceptional strength and torsional rigidity. This chassis allows riders to push harder on the track with confidence, delivering precise handling and stable cornering performance. A newly extended steering head pipe, lengthened by 25mm, increases front-end rigidity, contributing to overall composure and more predictable handling.
In addition to structural improvements, several components have been upgraded to aluminum to reduce weight and enhance responsiveness. The handlebar weight has been reduced from 1.5 lbs. to 1.3 lbs., the steering stem from 1.0 lbs. to 0.6 lbs., and the rear sprocket from 1.4 lbs. to 0.5 lbs. The lighter rear sprocket reduces unsprung mass and rotational inertia, improving rear-wheel responsiveness and making it easier for riders to manage acceleration and control. Collectively, these chassis enhancements create a nimble, responsive platform that complements the performance-focused engines and suspension systems of the KX85 and KX112 lineup.
BRAKES & WHEELS
The braking system was inspired directly by Kawasaki’s larger KX machines, delivering powerful, consistent performance. Front and rear petal disc brakes offer strong heat dissipation and enhanced stopping efficiency. Up front, the brake disc diameter has been increased from 220mm to 240mm. Complementing the larger disc, the master cylinder and caliper have been upgraded to KX250-style Nissin units and utilize dual 25mm pistons. These changes significantly improve braking force, durability, and overall modulation, giving riders greater confidence when approaching high-speed braking zones.
Rear braking performance has also been improved. The rear disc diameter grows from 184mm to 220mm, delivering stronger stopping power and improved consistency. The rear master cylinder has been refined to minimize stroke, reducing excess play at the pedal and allowing riders to apply precise pressure with minimal input. Together, the front and rear braking upgrades provide a more controlled, predictable feel.
Complementing the upgraded brakes are Dunlop’s latest off-road tires, the Geomax MX34, which offer substantial improvements over the previous Geomax MX33 pattern. Riders will experience increased traction across varied surfaces, stronger braking grip, enhanced cornering confidence, and improved front-end feel.
To accommodate riders of different sizes and skill levels, the KX85, KX85 L, and KX112 offer multiple wheel configurations. The standard KX85 features a 17-inch front and 14-inch rear wheel, ideal for younger or smaller racers. The KX85 L, designed for taller riders, adopts 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. The larger-displacement KX112 shares the same KX85 L large-wheel dimensions, giving developing racers the performance advantages of a full-size wheel setup while maintaining the nimble handling characteristics of a youth motocross machine.
ERGONOMICS
The ergonomics package offers young riders a slim, functional layout that enhances movement and control. The bodywork is designed to deliver the latest KX styling while supporting confident riding technique. A flat-topped fuel tank allows riders to sit further forward when weighting the front wheel in corners, while the slim, flat-style seat makes it easier to slide forward or back to adjust body position. Shrouds shaped to accommodate a wider range of riders also help taller racers find a comfortable fit, and minimalist side covers with flush seams between the shrouds, seat, and panels reduce snag points, improving freedom of movement.
A factory-style 1-1/8” aluminum Renthal Fatbar now replaces the previous braced steel handlebar, offering improved shock absorption and a more premium feel. To complement the new handlebars, the steering stem material has been upgraded from steel to aluminum, enhancing bump compliance and overall composure. The handlebar grips are now positioned 50mm forward and 35mm wider, creating a roomier rider triangle that pairs with 10mm lower footpegs to give riders more space. New medium-compound ODI Lock-On Grips provide excellent feel and allow for quick, tool-friendly replacement thanks to their secure screw-type fastening system. A new handlebar pad also comes standard, reinforcing the factory-style presentation.
The ERGO-FIT handlebar mounts now feature an 8-position adjustable mount, giving riders the ability to fine-tune their riding position. A new upper triple clamp with two sets of handle mount slots, combined with reversible handle mounts, provides four options: 10mm forward, standard, 10mm back, and 20mm back. These positions are further complemented by two height choices using handlebar collars – standard and +5 mm – offering a total of eight possible configurations. This adjustability allows riders to create a personalized setup that suits their size, riding style, and track conditions.
Further enhancing rider stability, the footpegs have been redesigned with several meaningful improvements. The peg width has increased from 40mm to 48mm, offering a larger platform with more teeth for better boot grip and enhanced overall control. The wider construction also improves mud-shedding performance, maintaining traction in challenging conditions. Additionally, the footpegs no longer feature the previous forward-canted angle; instead, they now sit in a flat orientation.
STYLING
The styling of the 2026 KX85, KX85 L, and KX112 takes clear inspiration from Kawasaki’s full-size motocross lineup, giving young riders the same bold, race-focused appearance seen on the brand’s championship-winning machines. From every angle, the updated bodywork communicates performance and purpose, allowing aspiring racers to emulate their Kawasaki heroes as they charge to the front of the pack. The shrouds, which serve both ergonomic and visual functions, complement the aggressive new lines while reinforcing the authentic factory aesthetic these models are known for.
Several new styling elements further elevate the bike’s race-ready presence. The front end features a sharper, shorter fender with a curved profile that follows the contour of the tire, creating a visually cohesive front-to-rear flow that makes the fender appear as though it wraps around the wheel. A new, more compact number plate pairs seamlessly with the redesigned fender, contributing to a clean, modern look that mirrors the styling of Kawasaki’s top-level motocross machines. Revised fork guards – shaped after those on the KX™250 and KX™450 – wrap partially around the new, larger-diameter fork tubes, adding both functional protection and a distinctly premium appearance.
Factory-inspired details complete the cohesive styling package. A new rear sprocket design further reinforces the strong family resemblance across Kawasaki’s motocross range. Black alumite-coated rims echo the look of the factory racing team, while green alumite finishes on the fork and shock adjusters provide signature Kawasaki highlights that stand out on the track. The brushed aluminum swingarm adds to the high-quality image, delivering a polished, performance-driven look that matches the bike’s competitive capability.
ENGINE
The 2026 KX85 and KX112 are engineered to deliver race-proven performance for a wide range of riders, offering two displacement options – 84cc and 112cc. Both engines are designed to produce ample power throughout the rev range, with strong top-end performance that gives racers the confidence to push hard on the track. The KX112, in particular, delivers notably strong low-end torque, providing the punch needed for explosive starts and rapid acceleration out of corners. Aside from the bore and stroke differences, the KX85 and KX112 share the same precision-engineered engine and transmission characteristics, ensuring consistent performance across the lineup.
At the core of both models is a liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single-cylinder engine utilizing a piston-reed valve intake for crisp throttle response and efficient power delivery. A large air intake on the right side of the airbox increases airflow to the air cleaner, supporting the engine’s strong breathing characteristics. Fueling is managed by a PWK 28 semi-flat slide carburetor that contributes to sharp response across the rev range, while carbon-fiber reeds – constructed with a 45° mesh orientation and a 0.42mm thickness – provide ideal low- and mid-range performance. Carefully selected port timing further bolsters low-rpm torque.
To maximize performance at all engine speeds, the Kawasaki Integrated Power-valve System (KIPS) continuously adjusts exhaust port size, enabling both strong low-end torque and high-rpm power. Its two-piece, independent-type design ensures excellent sealing performance, contributing directly to the engine’s overall output. Additional refinements such as a precise digital CDI ignition with a compact direct-coupler igniter ensure a consistently strong spark and simplified maintenance. Nikasil plating on the cylinder bore enhances wear resistance, while a single piston ring minimizes friction, reduces mechanical loss, and promotes optimal break-in characteristics for long-lasting performance. The KX112 further benefits from a longer 99mm connecting rod – compared to the KX85’s 92mm unit – which reduces lateral force on the piston for more efficient power delivery. A resin block integrated into the crankshaft helps reduce crankcase volume, increasing primary compression and boosting overall engine performance, while optimized crank pin press-fit clearance and crank web diameter ensure excellent crankshaft rigidity and longevity.
A separate clutch cover allows quick clutch access, and the pull-type clutch actuation offers smooth operation and straightforward maintenance in demanding conditions. The muffler reduces noise without sacrificing power, featuring a steel-wool layer between the baffle and glass wool to extend service life, while its enclosed end resists mud-clogging during spirited riding.
The 2026 KX85 has an MSRP of $4999, the KX85L a MSRP of $5199 and the KX112 a MSRP of $5749.