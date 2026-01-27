KAWASAKI KX™85 AND KX™112 HIGHLIGHTS:

● NEW fully adjustable 43mm KYB suspension

● NEW powerful 240mm / 220mm disc brakes

● NEW Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires

● NEW rigid perimeter frame

● NEW ergonomics with ERGO-FIT adjustability

● NEW Renthal Fatbar and ODI Lock-on Grips

● NEW latest KX Styling

● NEW KX85 L model with 19” front / 16” rear wheels

SUSPENSION

The 2026 KX85 and KX112 are equipped with significantly upgraded suspension components designed to give young racers the confidence and control they needed. Both models now feature a highly rigid, fully adjustable 43mm KYB inverted front fork and a refined Uni-Trak® rear suspension system. On the KX85 L and KX112 models, increased rear wheel travel brings performance in line with full-size KX models, allowing riders to maintain a higher pace across challenging terrain with improved stability and comfort. Together, these updates create a chassis package that elevates handling and boosts rider confidence.

Up front, the new KYB 43mm inverted fork delivers excellent damping characteristics and strong bottoming resistance, supporting aggressive riding. The larger inner tube diameter – upgraded from 36mm to 43mm – not only increases rigidity but also provides greater internal clearance, allowing the damping adjustment mechanisms to operate more effectively. An updated internal leaf valve spring structure ensures smoother damping performance throughout the entire stroke, enhancing front-end control and ride quality. Riders can now fine-tune suspension behavior even further, thanks to the addition of a rebound damping adjuster, which complements the existing compression adjuster. To maximize durability and performance, Kashima Coat is applied to the outer tubes, improving lubrication for smoother action while reducing internal wear and preventing corrosion. The dark Kashima finish also reinforces the high-performance appearance of the new fork design. Additionally, the removal of protrusions below the axle reduces the likelihood of the fork contacting the ground during deep lean angles, improving both cornering performance and overall aesthetics.

The rear suspension features Kawasaki’s proven Uni-Trak linkage system, which makes it easier to achieve progressive damping characteristics. Several key updates further enhance performance: the shock rod diameter has increased from 12.5mm to 14mm, and the cylinder length has been extended from 380mm to 390mm. These changes contribute to firmer damping and better bottoming resistance as the shock nears full compression. On the KX85 L and KX112 models, a revised Uni-Trak linkage rod increases rear wheel travel from 10.8-inches to 12-inches – matching full-size KX models – allowing for superior bump absorption and greater control at higher speeds. With the addition of a high-speed compression damping adjuster, alongside the existing low-speed compression, rebound, and spring preload adjusters, the rear suspension now offers full adjustability, giving racers the ability to dial in an incredibly precise setup for any track condition.

Together, the upgraded KYB front and rear suspension systems deliver a more capable, confidence-inspiring ride, helping the next generation of racers fully unlock the performance potential of the KX85, KX85 L, and KX112.

CHASSIS

The Kawasaki KX85 and KX112 motorcycles are built around a high-tensile steel perimeter frame that is engineered to maximize the engine’s power while providing exceptional strength and torsional rigidity. This chassis allows riders to push harder on the track with confidence, delivering precise handling and stable cornering performance. A newly extended steering head pipe, lengthened by 25mm, increases front-end rigidity, contributing to overall composure and more predictable handling.

In addition to structural improvements, several components have been upgraded to aluminum to reduce weight and enhance responsiveness. The handlebar weight has been reduced from 1.5 lbs. to 1.3 lbs., the steering stem from 1.0 lbs. to 0.6 lbs., and the rear sprocket from 1.4 lbs. to 0.5 lbs. The lighter rear sprocket reduces unsprung mass and rotational inertia, improving rear-wheel responsiveness and making it easier for riders to manage acceleration and control. Collectively, these chassis enhancements create a nimble, responsive platform that complements the performance-focused engines and suspension systems of the KX85 and KX112 lineup.