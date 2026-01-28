When rumors started swirling around the MXGP paddock that Jeffrey Herlings was going to be racing a Honda HRC factory machine in 2026, I think many of us were more than a little excited. HRC has a lot of money invested into the team, not just from Honda, but also team owner Giacomo Gariboldi.

No rider in the last 15 years has given MXGP more exposure than the five-time world motocross champion from The Netherlands. He has had periods in his career where he was, without question, the fastest man on the planet. He is probably the greatest sand rider in the sport’s history and holds the record for most Grand Prix victories (112).

Injury has stopped him from possibly becoming the greatest GP rider of all time, and while his five titles are not a reflection of his true worth, those five championships still place him amongst the likes of Eric Geboers, Joel Smets, Roger De Coster, Georges Jobe and Tim Gajser.

A world championship in 2026 would see him join Joel Robert with six titles, behind only Antonio Cairoli and Stefan Everts.

We gave “The Bullet” a call this morning, as he rested up from a week of long days and major testing. With the HRC technicians flying in from Japan, and the complete Gariboldi team arriving in Spain to make sure Herlings got the most out of the week. Sure enough, 12 hour days were completed, and progress was made. Then Jeffrey allowed MXLarge to do this exclusive interview.

MXLarge: Jeffrey, everyone in the sport is excited for this move to Honda and it’s created a lot of interest for the 2026 season, but how are you feeling about it?

Herlings: It is special. Basically my first contract with KTM was January 1st, 2009, so it was 17 years with KTM. To leave them was quite weird, because I spent almost my entire career with them and maybe for the last two, three, four years, I am changing brands. At the same time, Honda is a special team. Look back in the days of Thorpe, Geboers and in America, Jeff Stanton, Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, a lot of top guys. HRC has some special thing, you know, and I am pleased. We have been testing the last three days, and I have never seen anything like what I have seen in these days. They had like 25 people just there for me. Around 15 Japanese flew in. We had so many things to try and how professional they are, it’s just unbelievable. My career has been long, and I have seen a lot, but nothing like this. We started testing at 8am and we finished when it got dark, so 12-hour days. It’s just next level. I have been racing for KTM, also a good team and super professional, but the way HRC work, with the Japanese, they work very differently compared to the Austrians.

The first video, at the announcement of you signing with Honda, you mentioned you got on the bike, and it felt so different to the KTM. What were the positives and negatives about the bike?

The thing that surprised me the most was the handling. Everyone asks me if I ever tried another bike in my career, just to try a different bike, but I never did, not once. I didn’t test the Honda before I signed. When I signed the contract with Honda, I was injured with my collarbone, so I wasn’t riding for five weeks anyway. The turning of the Honda, it’s unreal. I jumped on the bike, and the track was hardpack and there were little off-chambers and little downhills, and the turning was just amazing. It isn’t like everything is just better, the KTM is also a good bike. The last three months on the KTM, I was riding a production KTM and I just had a kit suspension and some other stuff, but the engine was stock and even the stock engine of the KTM is really good. I think stock bikes, the KTM might have more power, but the handling of the Honda is better for me. Both stock bikes are good, but then I jumped on the HRC, full factory bike, which is very special. I haven’t ridden a factory bike for over three months, because the last factory KTM was that international race at Valkenswaard and since then I have only ridden the stock KTM and when I jumped on the HRC bike, I was surprised by the power. It’s a very good bike.

The production Honda, in the sand, it did look a bit slower than how you normally looked on the KTM. They say that the KTM has a lot of power. How is the Honda in the sand?

Definitely on the stock Honda, I am going to be very honest, the stock KTM had a bit more power and I could feel that in the sand. We had a lot of rain the day before we rode the Honda in the sand and we agreed to ride the stock Honda first, for three or four days, which is what we did. On the hard pack tracks, even though the Honda had a little less power, but the handling is just so good. When I jumped on the HRC bike, the power is similar to the KTM and to be honest, on a 450, it isn’t who had the most power, but how you can use the power better. I obviously saw how KTM worked and that was top level, and the Austrians are quiet aggressive in what they do, it’s like “We tried this today, it’s better, let’s go race with it.” Working with the Japanese, they really want to try it over a period of time, test it some more, before they put it on a race bike. The power of the KTM and Honda is similar, but the delivery of the power is different, let’s say.