How Many Riders Have Won a Premier Class SX Race on Three Different Brands?
In the history of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, there are only 69 different riders that have ever won a premier class main event. Of that list, 45 riders have won at least two races. Of that list, there are less than a dozen different riders who have won at least three races AND done so on three different brands. On Saturday, Chase Sexton became the newest—and only 11th—rider to do so.
So, how many how many riders have won a premier class supercross on three different brands? Can you take a guess before we reveal the list?
In 2026 so far, two riders have won with a new brand. With his win on a KTM 450 SX-F at the Anaheim 1 SX, Eli Tomac joined Chad Reed as the only other rider to earn a premier class SX win on four different brands. Reed won on Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, and Kawasaki; Tomac has won on Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and now KTM.
Sexton winning with Kawasaki (after also winning with Honda and KTM) means he is now the fourth active rider with a win on three different brands, joining Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Justin Barcia.
Check out the 11 different riders to get a premier class win on at least three different brands.
Riders to Win a Premier Class SX Race on At Least Three Different Brands
|Rider
|Brands
|Different Brands with a Win
|Chad Reed
|Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Yamaha
|4
|Ricky Carmichael
|Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki
|3
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha
|3
|Mike LaRocco
|Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki
|3
|James Stewart
|Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha
|3
|Ezra Lusk
|Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha
|3
|Ron Lechien
|Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Honda, KTM, Suzuki
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GasGas, Honda, Yamaha
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda, Kawasaki, KTM
|3
Italics is active rider
Check out some more stats on Sexton's night below.