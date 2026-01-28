Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Full Schedule
How Many Riders Have Won a Premier Class SX Race on Three Different Brands?

January 28, 2026, 12:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

In the history of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, there are only 69 different riders that have ever won a premier class main event. Of that list, 45 riders have won at least two races. Of that list, there are less than a dozen different riders who have won at least three races AND done so on three different brands. On Saturday, Chase Sexton became the newest—and only 11th—rider to do so.

So, how many how many riders have won a premier class supercross on three different brands? Can you take a guess before we reveal the list?

In 2026 so far, two riders have won with a new brand. With his win on a KTM 450 SX-F at the Anaheim 1 SX, Eli Tomac joined Chad Reed as the only other rider to earn a premier class SX win on four different brands. Reed won on Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, and Kawasaki; Tomac has won on Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and now KTM.

Sexton winning with Kawasaki (after also winning with Honda and KTM) means he is now the fourth active rider with a win on three different brands, joining Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Justin Barcia

Check out the 11 different riders to get a premier class win on at least three different brands.

Riders to Win a Premier Class SX Race on At Least Three Different Brands

RiderBrandsDifferent Brands with a Win
Chad ReedHonda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha4
Eli TomacHonda, Kawasaki, KTM, Yamaha4
Ricky CarmichaelHonda, Kawasaki, Suzuki3
Jeremy McGrathHonda, Suzuki, Yamaha3
Mike LaRoccoHonda, Kawasaki, Suzuki3
James StewartKawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha3
Ezra LuskHonda, Kawasaki, Yamaha3
Ron LechienHonda, Kawasaki, Yamaha3
Ken RoczenHonda, KTM, Suzuki3
Justin BarciaGasGas, Honda, Yamaha3
Chase SextonHonda, Kawasaki, KTM3

Italics is active rider

Check out some more stats on Sexton's night below.

