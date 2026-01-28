How Many Riders Have Won a Premier Class SX Race on Three Different Brands?

In 2026 so far, two riders have won with a new brand. With his win on a KTM 450 SX-F at the Anaheim 1 SX, Eli Tomac joined Chad Reed as the only other rider to earn a premier class SX win on four different brands. Reed won on Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, and Kawasaki; Tomac has won on Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and now KTM.

Sexton winning with Kawasaki (after also winning with Honda and KTM) means he is now the fourth active rider with a win on three different brands, joining Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Justin Barcia.

Check out the 11 different riders to get a premier class win on at least three different brands.

Riders to Win a Premier Class SX Race on At Least Three Different Brands

Italics is active rider

Check out some more stats on Sexton's night below.