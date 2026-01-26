The third round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan tracked down and caught his teammate Michael Mosiman late in the main event to take the race win, as the 250SX West championship leader makes it two consecutive wins. Ryder DiFrancesco landed his second career podium with a third-place finish.

After two straight wins for Eli Tomac to start the season, Chase Sexton took the 450SX main event win at A2. It was Sexton's first win with Kawasaki after he started the season with 8-4 finishes at the first two rounds. Hunter Lawrence landed second on the night as Tomac came through in the final spot on the podium. Tomac leaves with the points lead as Lawrence takes over second ahead of Sexton and Ken Roczen (eighth in the A2 main event).

In the 250SX Class, hear from Deegan, Mosiman, and DifFrancesco.

In the 450SX Class, hear from Lawrence, Tomac, Jason Anderson (fourth), and Sexton.

Then, hear from SMX Next - SX winner Kayden Minear (Yamaha), followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki team manager Dan Fahie on Sexton's win.