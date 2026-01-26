Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

January 26, 2026, 5:30am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 3 (of 17) - Anaheim 2 SX - Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:37.479 1:02.367 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:45.979 8.500 1:02.536 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:51.566 5.588 1:03.303 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:53.121 1.556 1:03.568 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:06.365 13.244 1:03.658 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
6 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:10.619 4.255 1:03.109 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
7 Hunter Yoder
Hunter Yoder 		17:14.584 3.965 1:04.215 Menifee, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
8 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 17:26.523 11.940 1:04.492 Simi Valley, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
9 Parker Ross Parker Ross 17:30.691 4.168 1:04.841 Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Joshua Varize Joshua Varize 17:32.194 1.502 1:05.757 Perris, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX podium: first, Deegan (center); second, Mosiman (left), third, DiFrancesco (right).
250SX podium: first, Deegan (center); second, Mosiman (left), third, DiFrancesco (right). Align Media
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:17.305 1:00.307 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:20.675 3.370 1:01.059 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:29.032 8.358 1:00.874 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:35.509 6.477 1:01.183 Edgewood, NM United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:36.070 0.562 1:01.245 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
6 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 21:39.345 3.275 1:01.611 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
7 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 21:42.385 3.040 1:01.827 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:46.252 3.868 1:01.481 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
9 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 21:47.300 1.048 1:01.577 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
10 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:49.412 2.113 1:02.112 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Chase Sexton (Kawasaki)
Chase Sexton (Kawasaki) Align Media
450SX podium: first, Sexton (center); second, Hunter Lawrence (right); and third, Tomac (left).
450SX podium: first, Sexton (center); second, Hunter Lawrence (right); and third, Tomac (left). Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 68
2Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 59
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 58
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 55
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 46
6Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 40
7Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 38
8Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 36
9Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 34
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 33
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 70
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 62
3Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 57
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 56
5Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 46
6Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 46
7Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 44
8Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 42
9Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 41
10Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 37
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 3 (of 7)

Championship Standings

