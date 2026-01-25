Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Watch: Anaheim 2 SX Video Highlights

January 25, 2026, 1:50am
Watch: Anaheim 2 SX Video Highlights
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round three of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place yesterday. Check out the video highlights from the Anaheim 2 SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Chase Sexton (Kawasaki) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Levi Kitchen Anaheim 2 DNF Update: “My arm got hit…didn’t feel great after that, so I pulled off” Sun Jan 25 Levi Kitchen Anaheim 2 DNF Update: “My arm got hit…didn’t feel great after that, so I pulled off” Aaron Plessinger on DNF at Anaheim 2 SX: “My body really started to feel it midway into the race” Sun Jan 25 Aaron Plessinger on DNF at Anaheim 2 SX: “My body really started to feel it midway into the race” Video: Close Up Look at Eli Tomac's KTM 450 SX-F Supercross Race Bike with Mechanic Jade Dungey Sat Jan 24 Video: Close Up Look at Eli Tomac's KTM 450 SX-F Supercross Race Bike with Mechanic Jade Dungey Lars Lindstrom on Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda: “I'm pretty confident that we'll see both of them back in supercross at some point” Sat Jan 24 Lars Lindstrom on Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda: “I'm pretty confident that we'll see both of them back in supercross at some point”

250SX

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:37.479 1:02.367 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:45.979 8.500 1:02.536 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:51.566 5.588 1:03.303 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:53.121 1.556 1:03.568 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:06.365 13.244 1:03.658 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
450SX

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:17.305 1:00.307 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:20.675 3.370 1:01.059 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:29.032 8.358 1:00.874 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:35.509 6.477 1:01.183 Edgewood, NM United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:36.070 0.562 1:01.245 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Extended Highlights

2026 SMX Insider Post Race Show: Round #3 Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium

