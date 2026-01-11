After the first 450SX main of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, the three podium finishers chatted with the press about how their night went, expectations coming into this race, and how they feel moving forward.

Jorge Prado delivered a statement ride, reaching the podium after a lackluster 2025 season and proving he’s ready to be a factor. Ken Roczen showed that experience still matters, reminding everyone he’s a legitimate contender even as one of the veterans in the field. Eli Tomac made his intentions clear, showing the world he’s here to win races and contend for a championship on a new bike.

Three riders. Three storylines. One opening round that set the tone for the 450SX title fight.

Film/Edit: Rob Filebark

Related: Jorge Prado (Third in 450SX) Penalized Three Championship Points for Failing Post-Race Sound Check