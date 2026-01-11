Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
Full Schedule

Anaheim 1 450SX Interviews: Prado, Roczen, and Tomac

January 11, 2026, 7:25pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

After the first 450SX main of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, the three podium finishers chatted with the press about how their night went, expectations coming into this race, and how they feel moving forward.

Jorge Prado delivered a statement ride, reaching the podium after a lackluster 2025 season and proving he’s ready to be a factor. Ken Roczen showed that experience still matters, reminding everyone he’s a legitimate contender even as one of the veterans in the field. Eli Tomac made his intentions clear, showing the world he’s here to win races and contend for a championship on a new bike.

Three riders. Three storylines. One opening round that set the tone for the 450SX title fight.

Film/Edit: Rob Filebark

Related: Jorge Prado (Third in 450SX) Penalized Three Championship Points for Failing Post-Race Sound Check

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Main Event

January 10, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:10.248 1:05.367 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 22:11.718 1.470 1:05.335 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:37.204 25.486 1:07.059 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 22:38.925 1.722 1:07.230 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 22:42.182 3.257 1:06.821 Edgewood, NM United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted