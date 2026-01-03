Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.
Here's a preview penned by Pat Schutte.
January 2, 2026 (YANBU, Saudi Arabia) – A trio of American off-road motorcycle racers, including Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s Ricky Brabec - the first American to not only win the legendary Dakar Rally, doing so in 2020, but also backing that win up with another victory in ’24 – descend upon the sands of Saudi Arabia for an ‘unrivaled’ two week racing adventure testing the absolute upper limits of skill, fitness, mental fortitude and mechanical excellence.
“A challenge for those who go. A dream for those who stay behind.” Those are the words of Theirry Sabine, who dreamt up what’s now known as the Dakar Rally while marooned aboard his motorcycle back in 197. He was in the middle of the Libyan desert during the Abidjan-Nice Rally. Sabine made a pact with himself that day that, if he survived and returned to his native France, he’d share his experience with like adventurers – and he has done that to this day with what’s now become the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally, the opening and premier round of the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).
Racer X, via feet-on-the-ground operatives with Honda and Monster Energy solidly embedded in Saudi Arabia - with absolute carte blanche access to the American Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally racers - also features former Dakar podium placer (3rd in 2023) Skyler Howes. Plus, making his debut at the ’26 Dakar Rally, Preston Campbell – son of American legend off-road racer Johnny Campbell (who’ll be in attendance as a consultant with Honda).
Both Brabec and Howes will contest the premier RallyGP class, while Campbell transitions into the legendary event via the Rally2 class.
Team Overview: Alone at the top of the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally team, Brabec, having to overcome a gnarly knee injury, scored an admirable 3rd place podium finish in the ’25 Dakar Rally. Howes, 7th overall at Dakar last year, who became only the fifth American to finish on the Dakar podium (’23), rounds out the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s impressive RallyGP class that also includes European racers Adrien Van Beveren (France) and Tosha Schareina (Spain).
Headlining the support Rally2 class, Campbell, familiar with the Honda marque throughout his amateur and young pro career, brings victories in key events - most notably the Mint 400 and Sonora Rally. Portugal’s Martim Ventura, who won the tough Baja Portalegre 500 as well as the Portuguese National Off-Road Championship, joins Campbell as the second Rally2 entry for Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally. Both Campbell and Ventura gained some valuable W2RC experience this past season, with Campbell scoring a top ten finish at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal and top 15 finish (14th) at the Rallye du Maroc, while Ventura notched a 16th place finish at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal.
2025 Monster Energy W2RC Motorcycle GP class season standings (after 5 of 5 rounds)
Place/Name/Team
3rd – Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda), 82 points
7th – Howes (Monster Energy/Honda), 46 points
Monster Energy ’25 Dakar Motorcycle Standings (after FINAL Stage 12)
Place/Name/Team/Time
5th – Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda)
53:38:42 (- minus 00:29:50)
6th – Skyler Howes (Monster Energy/Honda)
53:51:36 (- minus 00:42:44)
Up now… The 2026 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship opens in Saudi Arabia, January 3rd through the 17th, with the legendary running of the Dakar, beginning with the starting gate-setting Prologue stage.