Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.

Here's a preview penned by Pat Schutte.

January 2, 2026 (YANBU, Saudi Arabia) – A trio of American off-road motorcycle racers, including Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s Ricky Brabec - the first American to not only win the legendary Dakar Rally, doing so in 2020, but also backing that win up with another victory in ’24 – descend upon the sands of Saudi Arabia for an ‘unrivaled’ two week racing adventure testing the absolute upper limits of skill, fitness, mental fortitude and mechanical excellence.

“A challenge for those who go. A dream for those who stay behind.” Those are the words of Theirry Sabine, who dreamt up what’s now known as the Dakar Rally while marooned aboard his motorcycle back in 197. He was in the middle of the Libyan desert during the Abidjan-Nice Rally. Sabine made a pact with himself that day that, if he survived and returned to his native France, he’d share his experience with like adventurers – and he has done that to this day with what’s now become the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally, the opening and premier round of the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Racer X, via feet-on-the-ground operatives with Honda and Monster Energy solidly embedded in Saudi Arabia - with absolute carte blanche access to the American Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally racers - also features former Dakar podium placer (3rd in 2023) Skyler Howes. Plus, making his debut at the ’26 Dakar Rally, Preston Campbell – son of American legend off-road racer Johnny Campbell (who’ll be in attendance as a consultant with Honda).