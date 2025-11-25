Introducing The Yozma Electric Dirt Bike

Electric dirt bikes have exploded in popularity, bridging the gap between eco-friendly commuting and more aggressive outdoor riding. With so many brands competing in the mid-tier market, buyers are on the lookout for a mix of power, range, speed, and value.

The new Yozma electric dirt bike has provided a head-to-head with two competitors—Tuttio and Riding Times.

Motor: 2600W Peak Mid-Drive Motor

Max Speed: 40 MPH

Range: 53 Miles

Battery: 48V 23.4Ah

Charging Time: 5–6 Hours

Price: $1,299

Warranty: 12 Months

Side-by-Side Specifications

Feature Yozma Tuttio Riding Times Motor 2600W Mid-Drive 2500W Rear Hub 2600W Rear Hub Top Speed 40 MPH 37 MPH 40 MPH Range 53 Miles 47 Miles 62 Miles Battery 48V 23.4Ah 48V 22.5Ah 48V 25Ah Charging Time 5–6 Hours 6–7 Hours 8–9 Hours Price $1,299 $1,299 $1,099 Warranty 12 Months 6 Months 18 Months

Combining serious performance with everyday usability, the Yozma Electric Dirt Bike stands out in the fast-growing e-dirt bike category. Holding its own against brands like Tuttio and Riding Times, Yozma manages to carve out its niche by offering premium motor design, an excellent range, and quicker charging times– all without inflating the price tag.

Priced at $1,299, Yozma sits in the same bracket as Tuttio, while Riding Times undercuts both at $1,099. But there are other reasons to check out the Yozma’s balance of speed, power, and convenience.

The first thing to note is the 2600W mid-drive motor. Unlike rear hub motors used by Tuttio and Riding Times, Yozma’s mid-drive delivers superior torque and smoother handling, particularly on inclines or uneven trails. On steep inclines, Yozma’s mid-drive climbs where hub motors struggle. It feels closer to a gas dirt bike than an e-commuter, which makes a massive difference for adventurous riders.

With a maximum speed of 40 MPH, it matches Riding Times and exceeds Tuttio’s 37 MPH limit. The range is also noteworthy: 53 miles on a single charge, providing sufficient capacity for a day of trail riding or city commuting.

The biggest convenience edge is charging time. At just 5–6 hours, Yozma is ready faster than Tuttio (6–7 hours) and significantly quicker than Riding Times (up to 9 hours). For commuters, a 5–6 hour recharge means the bike is always ready by morning—unlike a 9-hour wait.

What We Like



The 2600W motor stands out as a strong performer. It offers increased responsiveness, greater torque, and improved gradeability (qualities that are immediately noticeable compared to hub-driven alternatives). Balanced Range : With a range of 53 miles, it surpasses Tuttio while avoiding the lengthy recharge times associated with Riding Times’ 62-mile, 9-hour charging cycle.

: Simply plug in after work, and it will be ready by the next morning. Reliable Warranty: Comes with a 12-month coverage period– double the duration offered by Tuttio, though slightly shorter than Riding Times’ 18 months.

What We Don’t Like



: Priced at $1,299, it is slightly higher than Riding Times at $1,099. However, when taking into account charging convenience and the more advanced motor design of this model, Yozma's price is justified. As said earlier, it's a balance. Mid-Drive Maintenance: Although more efficient, mid-drive systems may require additional maintenance compared to hub motors, especially when used extensively off-road. However, the benefits and performance it offers make it a worthwhile choice.

Buying Advice

If you’re deciding between the three, here’s the breakdown:

Tuttio is an entry-level model with a less powerful motor and a limited range. It serves as a good starting option but has certain limitations.

is an entry-level model with a less powerful motor and a limited range. It serves as a good starting option but has certain limitations. Riding Times offers an extended range at a more affordable price, though it features slower charging times and less responsive hub motor performance.

offers an extended range at a more affordable price, though it features slower charging times and less responsive hub motor performance. Yozma strikes the perfect balance: strong mid-drive motor, competitive speed, efficient range, and quick recharge capabilities.

For commuters, weekend adventurers, and teens ready to upgrade from toy-like e-bikes, Yozma offers great value.

Conclusion



Of these three, the Yozma delivers the most balanced performance package. Thanks to the mid-drive design alone, it’s the only model we’d recommend for riders who want more than just a budget commuter.

The Yozma Electric Dirt Bike not only meets its competitors but exceeds them in key areas. With a 2600W mid-drive motor, 40 MPH top speed, and quick 5–6 hour charge cycle, it’s the bike that delivers real-world usability without compromise. While Riding Times offers a larger battery, and Tuttio offers comparable pricing, neither achieves the same balance of power, speed, and practicality as the Yozma. For riders seeking a combination of performance and convenience in a sleek design, the Yozma stands out as the optimal choice.

Yozma IN 10 Electric Dirt Bike