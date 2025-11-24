SMX Cyber Week Deal on Supercross Tickets: Up to 25% Off Through December 7
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:
Feld Motor Sports Cyber Week Sale Brings Massive Holiday Gift Savings This Season!
Give the gift of Monster Energy Supercross with up to 25% off tickets nationwide
Palmetto, Fla. - Feld Motor Sports® welcomes the holiday season with a special Cyber Week sale, bringing families closer to the unforgettable experience of live entertainment. The global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with one of the most anticipated Monster Energy AMA Supercross seasons in years.
SMX Cyber Week deals return Thursday, November 20 through Sunday, December 7 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with savings up to 25% on current on-sale events*. Holiday shoppers can stress less with memorable moments that families and kids of all ages will cherish for years to come, use code CYB25X at checkout.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross, part of the Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM series, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional racers from around the globe including Jett and Hunter Lawrence from Australia, Jo Shimoda from Japan, Ken Roczen from Germany, and Haiden Deegan from the United States. The 17-round indoor stadium season of Supercross will visit 16 cities in 13 states spread out across the country starting in January at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Returning to the 2026 schedule will be stops in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium and Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium, and for the first time in more than 30 years the series will race in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. The season will conclude in May at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January as the 450SMX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Five past champions - Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, defending Supercross champion Cooper Webb, and defending SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence (Australia) will be fighting for another title. Vying for their first crack at the crown will be top contenders Hunter Lawrence (Australia, SMX World Championship and Pro Motocross runner-up), Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Barcia each of whom are former champions, race winners, and podium finishers.
Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SMX Class Divisional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles as 2026 will feature the return of defending Western Division Champion and 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion, Haiden Deegan and runner-up finishers on the East and West, Seth Hammaker and Julien Beaumer. Defending SMX World Champion Jo Shimoda is still seeking his first Supercross and Pro Motocross championship and will be in hot pursuit of those titles in 2026. Not to be forgotten is Cole Davies entering his sophomore season, plus seasoned veterans Cameron McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, Austin Forkner, Max Anstie (U.K.), Chance Hymas and Nate Thrasher are all in the conversation for wins and championships in either division.
FanFest is currently planned for all Supercross rounds except Detroit, Mich. (Round 11). The expansive outside footprint features unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their racing machines and team rigs. As the name implies, FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to watch qualifying.
Ticket purchasers can use code CYB25X at checkout for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Restrictions & availability limits apply. Offer available in the U.S. and Canada only.
What to Know Before You Buy:
- All-In Pricing: The price you see includes all fees – no surprises at checkout.
- Flexible Payment Options: Depending on the venue, you may be able to use Klarna or PayPal to spread out your payments over time.
Looking for a bit more for your best SMX fan? Check out a full array of upgrades and VIP Experiences at the SMX Gift Guide. Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch. For more information on Feld Motor Sports and events near you, please visit Monster Energy AMA Supercross or Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM directly.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Schedule
2026 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 106:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 176:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
SMX Next
Saturday, January 246:00 PM
- SupercrossHouston 250SX West
Triple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 316:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 76:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Saturday, February 146:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 218:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
SMX Next
Saturday, February 288:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
Triple Crown and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 78:00 PM
- SupercrossBirmingham 250SX East/West Showdown
SMX Next
Saturday, March 218:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 288:00 PM
- SupercrossSt. Louis 250SX East/West Showdown
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 48:00 PM
- SupercrossNashville 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 118:00 PM
- SupercrossCleveland 250SX East
Triple Crown
Saturday, April 188:00 PM
- SupercrossPhiladelphia 250SX East
SMX Next
Saturday, April 258:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 28:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 98:00 PM