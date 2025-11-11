Results Archive
Airoh Aviator III: Redefining Off-Road Performance

November 11, 2025, 2:35pm
Airoh Aviator III: Redefining Off-Road Performance

The Airoh Aviator III isn’t just another off-road helmet—it’s the benchmark for innovation, performance, and protection. Built from HPC Carbon composite, it delivers an ultra-light feel without sacrificing strength, precision, or style.

Developed in the Airoh wind tunnel, the Aviator III’s aerodynamic design cuts through air with unmatched stability, while its advanced ventilation system keeps you cool in high-temperature environments. Four shell sizes ensure a perfect fit, no matter the rider.

Inside, every detail pushes safety and comfort to the edge:

AMS2 EVO – Dual-density protection for superior impact absorption.

AEFR – Quick-release cheek pads for emergency removal.

AMLS – Magnetic lining system for a secure, easy-fit interior.

With 12 optimized air intakes, integrated extractors, and the AHS hydration system, this helmet is engineered for endurance and control in any terrain.

Complete with premium accessories—from action cam mounts to interchangeable nose guards—the Aviator III is more than protection. It’s performance gear built for riders who live wide open. Airoh Aviator III – Dare To Be Great.

