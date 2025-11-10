Results Archive
WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GP
News
Upcoming
Paris SX
Paris Supercross
Sat Nov 15
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Nov 15
News
Full Schedule

Alpinestars Introduces Tech-Air MX Chest Protector—Available Now

November 10, 2025, 3:10pm
Alpinestars Introduces Tech-Air MX Chest Protector—Available Now

The following is from Alpinestars:

Alpinestars’ Tech-Air® MX is an advanced Airbag System engineered specifically for motocross and supercross riders. Since pioneering airbag technology for MotoGP in 2003 with the Tech-Air® Race System, Alpinestars has expanded airbag protection across motorsports disciplines, with testing of the Tech-Air® Off-Road System by Dakar Rally riders beginning in 2014. Building on expertise from MotoGP and Dakar Rally, Alpinestars began MX-specific data logging in 2016 with top athletes in AMA Supercross, Motocross, and FIM MXGP. This extensive research led to the creation of Tech-Air® MX System, featuring a sophisticated activation algorithm that provides precise and rapid airbag deployment in the challenging, dynamic environments MX and Supercross riders encounter—such as ruts, berms, jumps and whoops—ensuring riders are fully protected in the sport’s toughest conditions.

  • TechAir_MX_Carousel_2_01
    TechAir_MX_Carousel_2_01 Alpinestars
  • TechAir_MX_Carousel_2_02
    TechAir_MX_Carousel_2_02 Alpinestars
Alpinestars
  • Alpinestars
  • Alpinestars

Tech-Air® MX provides extensive and effective upper body protection, revolutionizing MX protection with an autonomous Airbag System embedded inside a compact chest protector. The Tech-Air® MX is an innovative, convenient Airbag protection solution that MX riders can easily wear as part of their kit, delivering unrivaled upper body protection at the track. The Tech-Air® MX System offers riders the flexibility to choose from 4 Riding Modes, each with an optimized algorithm that enables the System to detect imminent impacts and deploy the Airbag in crash situations. Riders can easily switch between three Riding Modes at any given time to match their discipline—motocross or off-road riding. The Tech-Air® MX System provides CE LEVEL 1 passive protection on both the chest and back. When inflated, the Airbag delivers CE LEVEL 1 active protection on the back, delivering four times more protection than the passive protector alone. When deployed, the Tech-Air® System’s Airbag provides protection to the rider's shoulders, chest, and back for unprecedented motocross upper body coverage.

Read more on the technology in the Tech-Air MX.

Read Now
December 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted