Alpinestars Introduces Tech-Air MX Chest Protector—Available Now

Tech-Air® MX provides extensive and effective upper body protection, revolutionizing MX protection with an autonomous Airbag System embedded inside a compact chest protector. The Tech-Air® MX is an innovative, convenient Airbag protection solution that MX riders can easily wear as part of their kit, delivering unrivaled upper body protection at the track. The Tech-Air® MX System offers riders the flexibility to choose from 4 Riding Modes, each with an optimized algorithm that enables the System to detect imminent impacts and deploy the Airbag in crash situations. Riders can easily switch between three Riding Modes at any given time to match their discipline—motocross or off-road riding. The Tech-Air® MX System provides CE LEVEL 1 passive protection on both the chest and back. When inflated, the Airbag delivers CE LEVEL 1 active protection on the back, delivering four times more protection than the passive protector alone. When deployed, the Tech-Air® System’s Airbag provides protection to the rider's shoulders, chest, and back for unprecedented motocross upper body coverage.

Read more on the technology in the Tech-Air MX.