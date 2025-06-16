Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

June 16, 2025, 8:45am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 4 (of 11) - High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 14, 2025
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 4 - 2 KTM
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 6 Kawasaki
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 5 - 3 Honda
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 4 Kawasaki
6 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 6 - 5 Honda
7 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 3 - 14 Kawasaki
8 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 11 - 9 GasGas
9 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 10 - 10 Yamaha
10 Jalek Swoll
Jalek Swoll 		Belleview, FL United States 14 - 8 Triumph
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
Motocross

High Point - 450

June 14, 2025
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 3 Honda
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 2 Honda
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 5 - 1 Yamaha
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 3 - 4 KTM
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 5 Yamaha
6 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 8 - 6 Honda
7 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 7 - 7 Kawasaki
8 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 6 - 8 Husqvarna
9 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 10 - 9 Yamaha
10 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 9 - 11 Yamaha
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 194
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 152
3Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 132
4Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 132
5Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 125
6Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 124
7Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 89
8Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 88
9Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
10Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 82
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 190
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 162
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 156
4Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 153
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 148
6R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 117
7Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 100
8Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 99
9Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 98
10Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 82
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 21 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 398 25
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 305 22
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 303 20
4Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 277 18
5Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 266 17
6Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 262 16
7Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 245 15
8Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 204 14
9Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 204 13
10Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 197 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 465 25
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 429 22
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 411 20
4Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 363 18
5Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 337 17
6Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271 16
7Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 261 15
8Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 251 14
9Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 250 13
10Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 242 12
Full Standings

2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 7 - Harleywood Sprint Enduro in Bristol, Virginia

Overall Results

Championship Standings

Liam Draper (Yamaha) won the Pro 1 championship, Grant Davis (KTM) won the Pro 2 championship.

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 11 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 537
2Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 513
3Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 498
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 429
5Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 391
6Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 386
7Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 329
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 277
9Cas Valk Cas Valk The Netherlands 253
10Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 234
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 550
2Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 526
3Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 381
4Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 360
6Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 353
5Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 316
9Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
7Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 304
8Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 296
10Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 256
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 8

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 177
2Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 173
3Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 140
4Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 121
5Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 114
6Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 114
7Kailub Russell Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 96
8Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 85
9Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 84
10Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 76
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 219
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 193
3Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 175
4Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 132
5Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 130
6Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
7Hunter D Bush Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 90
8Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 90
9Michael Delosa Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States 80
10Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 72
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 204
2Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 137
3Raley L Messer Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 134
4Isaiah Brown Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 124
5James D Simpson James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 118
6Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
7Huck Jenkins Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 97
8Luke Brown Luke Brown Wellington 62
9Tyler Scheels Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
10Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 209
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 196
3Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 119
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 109
6Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 105
7Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 103
8Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 96
9Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
10Ellie Winland Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 62
Full Standings

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper Webb (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Daniel Sanders (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
Liam Draper (Yamaha)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Grant Davis (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
New stories have been posted