AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 4 (of 11) - High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
Motocross
High Point - 250June 14, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|4 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 6
|Kawasaki
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|5 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 4
|Kawasaki
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|6 - 5
|Honda
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|3 - 14
|Kawasaki
|8
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|11 - 9
|GasGas
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|10 - 10
|Yamaha
|10
|
Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|14 - 8
|Triumph
Motocross
High Point - 450June 14, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 3
|Honda
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|5 - 1
|Yamaha
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|3 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|8 - 6
|Honda
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|7 - 7
|Kawasaki
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|6 - 8
|Husqvarna
|9
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|10 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|9 - 11
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|194
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|152
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|132
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|132
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|125
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|124
|7
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|89
|8
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|88
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|10
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|82
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|190
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|162
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|156
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|153
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|148
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|117
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|100
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|99
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|98
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|82
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 21 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|398
|25
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|305
|22
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|303
|20
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|277
|18
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|266
|17
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|262
|16
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|245
|15
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|204
|14
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|204
|13
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|197
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|465
|25
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|429
|22
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|411
|20
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|337
|17
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|16
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|261
|15
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|251
|14
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|250
|13
|10
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|242
|12
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 7 - Harleywood Sprint Enduro in Bristol, Virginia
Overall Results
Championship Standings
Liam Draper (Yamaha) won the Pro 1 championship, Grant Davis (KTM) won the Pro 2 championship.
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 11 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|537
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|513
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|498
|4
|Liam Everts
|429
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|391
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|386
|7
|Camden McLellan
|329
|8
|Valerio Lata
|277
|9
|Cas Valk
|253
|10
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|234
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|550
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|526
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|381
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|360
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|353
|5
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|316
|9
|Tim Gajser
|305
|7
|Jeffrey Herlings
|304
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|296
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|256
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 8
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|177
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|173
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|140
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|121
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|114
|7
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|96
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|85
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|84
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|76
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|219
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|193
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|175
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|132
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|130
|6
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|7
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|90
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|90
|9
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|80
|10
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|72
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|204
|2
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|137
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|134
|4
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|124
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|118
|6
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|7
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|97
|8
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|9
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|209
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|196
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|109
|6
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|105
|7
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|103
|8
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|96
|9
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|10
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|62
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Daniel Sanders (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Liam Draper (Yamaha)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Grant Davis (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles