“So I think that was before I got to my teammate Justin [Cooper],” said Tomac. “I just was in a like a really good spot of the race. I was in open air and I made a big run up to him and then I just got kind of stuck behind him. I just got stuck. I needed to make a move early, got stuck in his pace and that was it, unfortunately. Yeah, I didn't make a move in my opinion, early enough. That was it.”

For the second moto, all the riders would have to deal with different conditions. The softer ruts from earlier in the day had baked and grown harder…at least until the rain showed up.

“It's honestly a pretty nerve-wracking condition when that starts happening,” said Tomac of the harder ruts at the end of the day. “The good thing is everyone has to deal with it. That, that's about it. Like it's kind of to be expected at this track too where there's, you know, there's gonna be ruts here and also a hard base.”

Moto two Tomac got a better start and quickly maneuvered his way into the lead. At the exact moment he made passes, the skies opened up and High Point’s trademark rain finally hit. Tomac said the track was tough in those conditions, obviously. For example, the ramp to that big quad jump on the far side was getting slicker with each lap.

“Yeah, that's a tough race, because it’s starting out dry and then you're trying to anticipate the feeling of the dirt and how slick it's gonna get,” he said. “Honestly, I was pretty nervous about the quad and stuff. It was hard to judge like how slick is this ramp really gonna be. So it's tough when the rain comes mid moto cause you just have to adapt. But when you have a mud race or the rain comes before, it's like you know it's gonna be slick, but this was, it's always a fine line of where the track conditions go.”