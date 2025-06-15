Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
Full Schedule

Watch: High Point National Post-Race Press Conference

June 15, 2025, 4:10pm
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The fourth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship had quite a wild finish to the end of the day in both classes. At the end of the second 250 Class moto, Chance Hymas dabbed his knee while running second, which cost him a position to Tom Vialle. Haiden Deegan’s 1-1 took the overall win but Hymas losing second to Vialle cost the Honda HRC Progressive rider a spot on the overall podium. Deegan was joined on the overall podium by Vialle (4-2) and Levi Kitchen (2-6) as Hymas (5-3) landed fourth overall. Deegan continues to lead the championship standings through four rounds.

In the 450 Class, we saw a red flag—due to lightning in the area—with just about seven minutes left in the second moto, ending the moto there and then. Eli Tomac was out front and therefore credited with the moto win, but it was Jett Lawrence’s 1-3 finishes that would score the overall win. That is now 19 overall wins in 20 450 Pro Motocross starts. Hunter Lawrence (2-2) had the overall win late in the second moto when his brother Jett was seventh, but Jett charging to third landed him the overall win. Eli Tomac’s 5-1 landed third overall. Jett Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the podium finishers in the 250 and 450 Classes.

High Point National Overall Results

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 14, 2025
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 4 - 2 KTM
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 6 Kawasaki
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 5 - 3 Honda
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 4 Kawasaki
Full Results
Motocross

High Point - 450

June 14, 2025
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 3 Honda
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 2 Honda
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 5 - 1 Yamaha
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 3 - 4 KTM
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results
Read Now
August 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted