The fourth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship had quite a wild finish to the end of the day in both classes. At the end of the second 250 Class moto, Chance Hymas dabbed his knee while running second, which cost him a position to Tom Vialle. Haiden Deegan’s 1-1 took the overall win but Hymas losing second to Vialle cost the Honda HRC Progressive rider a spot on the overall podium. Deegan was joined on the overall podium by Vialle (4-2) and Levi Kitchen (2-6) as Hymas (5-3) landed fourth overall. Deegan continues to lead the championship standings through four rounds.

In the 450 Class, we saw a red flag—due to lightning in the area—with just about seven minutes left in the second moto, ending the moto there and then. Eli Tomac was out front and therefore credited with the moto win, but it was Jett Lawrence’s 1-3 finishes that would score the overall win. That is now 19 overall wins in 20 450 Pro Motocross starts. Hunter Lawrence (2-2) had the overall win late in the second moto when his brother Jett was seventh, but Jett charging to third landed him the overall win. Eli Tomac’s 5-1 landed third overall. Jett Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the podium finishers in the 250 and 450 Classes.

High Point National Overall Results